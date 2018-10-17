Discovery Canyon hopes to continue winning streak Saturday against rival Lewis-Palmer High School
The last time a Discovery Canyon football team began a season 8-0 was in 2016 when it went to the Class 3A state championship game against Pueblo East. The Thunder finished 13-1 that fall after a loss to the Eagles.
Discovery Canyon hopes to push this season’s win streak to eight games Saturday when it hosts rival Lewis-Palmer in a 3A Central Conference game at District 20 Stadium.
Discovery Canyon has been solid on both sides of the ball, outscoring opponents 268-121.
The Thunder’s run-heavy offense has rolled up nearly 400 yards per game on the ground. Four different backs have at least 200 yards each: Marshal Pike, Ryan Monteleone, Zach Anderson and Kevin Pasion.
Anderson, a senior quarterback, has thrown for more than 400 yards.
The Thunder opened league play with a 63-0 win over Lutheran Oct. 5. Two weeks earlier, it defeated defending 4A state champion Pueblo South, 42-41, in overtime.
Discovery Canyon and Lewis-Palmer have met annually since 2010. The Thunder own an all-time record of 6-2 against the Rangers, including the last six consecutively.
Rampart is 5-2 and plays hosts Coronado Oct. 19 at District 20 Stadium.
The Rams are also a run-first team with three backs gaining over 40 yards apiece: Chris Yoo, Cale Cormaney and Colin Phillips.
Pine Creek (6-1) plays palmer Oct. 18 at Garry Berry Stadium.
The Eagles went 22 days between game before beating Mesa Ridge on Oct. 12. They had a scheduled bye week in Week 6 and then got a Week 7 forfeit win over Cheyenne Mountain.
Liberty (0-7) plays at Widefield on Oct. 19. The Lancers have scored just 62 points this season.
Air Academy (6-1) is enjoying its best season in more than a decade. The Kadets will hope to keep their momentum going with a home game against Pueblo West on Oct. 19.
The Kadets play at Rampart on Oct. 26 in a game that could decide the 4A Pikes Peak Conference championship.
The Classical Academy is playing for its postseason life. It hosts undefeated La Junta (7-0) on Oct. 19. La Junta won the 2A state championship in 2016 and was the state runner-up in 2017.