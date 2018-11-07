Shawn Mitchell arrived at Discovery Canyon High School in the summer of 2007 with the goal of building a football program from scratch.
The former Harrison coach had a plan and he knew, that with the right players and coaches around him, the program would one day have success.
For five seasons, the Thunder sometimes looked like an experiment in progress, losing many more games than it won. But that all changed in 2012 when the program rose to local and state relevance with its first winning season and a No. 2 seed in the Class 3A playoffs.
Neither Mitchell or Thunder Nation has stopped its winning ways. This year marks the seventh consecutive season Discovery Canyon is in the postseason. The program’s record since 2012 is 64-17. The Thunder is 31-2 in league games over that span.
“I’ve been around the game long enough to understand the cyclical nature of high school sports,” Mitchell said. “Our collective work over the last few seasons has been a testament to that. I’m going to hold myself and my coaches and the kids in the program to the expectations we’ve set.”
Discovery Canyon had its string of five consecutive league championships halted last season when Canon City won the title. The Thunder lost to the Tigers 41-21.
“That game got away from us,” Mitchell said. “It was disappointing we weren’t league champs last year.”
Discovery Canyon has maintained excellence for many reasons. A plethora of skilled position players and rugged linemen buy into the “team first” motto. The Thunder also run a pretty strong version of the Air Force Academy’s triple option offense, which makes like difficult for opposing defenses that only have a week to prepare.
Mitchell actually started running it in 2004. Over the years he has included fragments of other option offenses from Georgia Tech, Navy and Georgia Southern, to name a few.
“It’s not easy for other teams to prepare for that offense, and it’s not easy to imitate (in practice),” Mitchell said. “If you’re a team that hasn’t played us, you might have a hard time with it.”
Discovery Canyon senior quarterback Zach Anderson is cut out of a long line of program signal callers who are skilled with running the option. Heading into the regular season finale against Palmer Ridge, Anderson had run for 713 yards on 115 carries (6.2 yards per carry) and 12 touchdowns. He also 594 yards passing and six touchdowns through the air.
Anderson is well aware that opposing defenses focus on trying to stop the run.
“Every game might be a dogfight and that’s what we’re looking for,” he said. “We just have to come out and do our thing. We just have to focus on what we do and keep working as we can as a team.”
Mitchell by the way, will be making his 10th playoff appearance as a head coach this fall. He made the playoffs with Harrison three times from 2002 to 2006. The program had not been to the playoffs since 1988 prior to his arrival as the head coach in 2000.