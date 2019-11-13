The Discovery Canyon football team enters this year’s postseason flying high.
The Thunder rode its vaunted Air Force-style option offense to success Nov. 7 at District 20 Stadium when it captured the Class 3A Central Conference championship with a thrilling 56-49 victory over Palmer Ridge, the two-time defending state champions.
With the win, Discovery Canyon (9-1, 5-0) assured itself it will be playing at home this weekend when the playoffs begin.
“Week 1 of the playoffs is always important and it will be nice to host,” said Discovery Canyon coach Shawn Mitchell, who started the Thunder program from scratch in 2007 when the school opened. “To be able to practice at home and play at home for as long as we can will be nice.”
The Thunder claimed its first league title since 2016 and put the Colorado prep football world on notice.
“This means a lot,” said Discovery Canyon senior quarterback Jonah Isakson, who had two rushing touchdowns, including a 70-yarder to start the third quarter. “Palmer Ridge is one of those teams we’ve always wanted to beat since 2016, so it’s a big game.
“This gives us momentum going into the playoffs, which is huge.”
Isakson was a freshman — one of 25 on the team — the last time Discovery Canyon defeated Palmer Ridge in 2016. He was also on the field last year when the Bears defeated the Thunder 42-0.
The win over Palmer Ridge (8-2, 4-1) was a total team effort.
“I knew this was going to be a battle tonight and to see us come out on top feels so amazing,” said Thunder senior fullback Marshall Pike, who had three rushing touchdowns to boost his season total to 23. “We’ve come together this season, and to be able to do big things like this brings us all closer as a team.”
Discovery Canyon senior linebacker/offensive guard Gage Clawson said there were a lot of motivating factors in the victory.
“It was Senior Night tonight and we just came together,” Clawson said. “It was a chance to win our first league title since 2016 and beat a team that really put it on us last year.
“To beat a team that is just 15 minutes north of us means a lot. We love ‘em and respect ‘em. We’re all competitors. But we’re happy to get the best of them on this night.”
Palmer Ridge entered the game having allowed only 111 points through its first nine games. Discovery Canyon scored half of that in less than 40 minutes of action, including three unanswered touchdowns the final six minutes of the second quarter.
The 56 points put up by the Thunder marked a season-high. It had 55 in its season opener against Mountain View.
Palmer Ridge is averaging 45 points per game this season.
“(Discovery Canyon) outplayed us. There’s nothing else to it,” said Palmer Ridge sophomore wide receiver Anthony Costanzo, who had four touchdown catches and more than 200 yards receiving.
“We are going to focus, focus, focus. Tunnel vision. We are on a mission. All we want every week is seven more days. All we can do is push to make that happen.”
Discovery Canyon (9-1, 5-0) has been the class of Tri-Lakes area football for almost a decade. Beginning in 2012, the Thunder has posted a combined record of 74-20 (7-7 in the playoffs) with seven league titles. Discovery Canyon was the 2016 state runner-up.
The Thunder is averaging 39 points per game. Its lone loss was to Pueblo South, 34-20, on Sept. 26. Discovery Canyon averaged 42 points per game its final five regular-season games.