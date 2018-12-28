Two Discovery Canyon Campus High School athletes have been identified as victims in a fatal car crash that occurred Thursday on Colorado 105 near Monument.
Colorado State Patrol on Friday identified the male driver of a 2002 Acura sedan as 17-year-old Kaden Currier, of Monument, and its female passenger as 17-year-old Avory Kvale, from Colorado Springs.
The two-vehicle crash occurred near Sierra Way at approximately 10:48 a.m. Thursday. Colorado State Patrol said in a statement the Acura was driving westbound on Colorado 105 “when it lost control and crossed over into the eastbound lane of traffic.”
A 2011 Volvo semi-truck driven by 51-year-old Christopher Murray collided with the Acura broadside, according to CSP. After the impact, both vehicles came to rest south of the highway.
Both Currier and Kvale were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of them were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, police said. Murray was uninjured in the crash.
Currier was a wrestler at Discovery Canyon Campus. Kvale was a basketball player, also at Discovery Canyon.
It is unknown whether alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the collision, which remains under investigation.