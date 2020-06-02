Drawing with chalk on driveways and sidewalks has become a daily activity for many kids since playing outside has replaced sitting in a classroom. As I walk through the neighborhood, I’ve seen bright outlines of cats, mathematical equations and colorful messages of hope. There are large rainbows, outlines of kids’ feet and stick figures. Dark blue and dark green are popular colors — maybe because they last longer in the sun while yellow and pink fade the art. The popularity of chalk has skyrocketed leaving some store shelves empty, but soon, new art supplies will be available.
In May, Rich Wuerthele, president and CEO of Crayola, announced new crayons in conjunction with World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. The event, sponsored by the United Nations, focuses on understanding cultural diversity as a strategy toward world peace and stability. Crayola’s new product is a box of 24 or 32 crayons called “Colors of the World.” Each crayon represents a different skin tone from around the world. Instead of brown, there’s ‘deepest almond’ and rather than ‘white,’ there’s a color named ‘extra light almond.’ The box doesn’t include a black crayon but has shades like ‘extra deep golden’ and ‘extra deep rose.’ Wuerthele explained in a press release, “With the world growing more diverse than ever before, Crayola hopes our new ‘Colors of the World’ crayons will increase representation and foster a greater sense of belonging and acceptance.” He added, “We want the new Colors of the World crayons to advance inclusion within creativity and impact how kids express themselves.”
When Crayola began creating the new colors, they worked closely with cosmetics maker MOB Beauty. The goal was to accurately reflect the wide variety of skin tones around the world. This was no small task and required rigorous research and consumer testing. In addition to the crayons that reflect skin tones, the new 32-pack Colors of the World also includes crayons for eye and hair colors — four each. A color reference is printed on the side of each box and individual crayon names are printed in Spanish, French and English. Colors of the World crayons will be sold through Walmart starting in July.
These crayons illustrate an increasingly important effort by corporations to ensure that their products reflect today’s culture and society. In 2019, Mattel Inc. introduced Barbie dolls with a wider variety of appearances including dolls with prosthetic legs, dolls in wheelchairs and dolls who are taller and wider than the classically thin Barbie. Now, there’s a Barbie with a hijab and one with the vitiligo skin condition.
It’s no surprise that our society is increasingly diverse, more now than in previous generations. Different languages, ethnicities and religions create a broader and more complex culture in our nation. In my immediate family, ancestry has played a significant role. On my side of the family, my father’s parents and grandparents were from Russia and my mother’s were from Ukraine. My in-law’s family has been traced back several generations to Poland and Lithuania. My late father-in-law fled Poland as a 3-year-old, escaping the Holocaust with his parents and establishing the Richman family in the United States. A local friend of ours can trace his mother’s descendants to the 1600s and his father’s family tree to the 1700s in Hungary.
Diversity and differences characterize our country, sometimes to the extreme. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed some stark differences in the ways in which people view government and authority as well as individualism and community. For every issue, there’s a wide array of beliefs and philosophies which fall along a continuum of different perspectives. Most adults view themselves as neither a liberal or conservative but somewhere in between. Some people see themselves not as savers or as spenders but somewhere in between. There are the ‘maskers’ and the ‘anti-masks.’ These examples illustrate that there are different shades of gray in society rather than black and white.
Speaking of gray, look for the new gray package of Skittles in the store. Inside the package, there are gray Skittles with the same traditional flavors like lemon, strawberry and grape. In support of Pride Day, the company is honoring the Pride rainbow in a different way this year by backing away with their gray theme. Life situations, decisions, religions and worldviews differ among us, usually not in a binary “yes or no” way or a “right or wrong” way, but something in between. Mother nature shows us that our world is filled with many different colors and shades, simply because that’s what works the best.
