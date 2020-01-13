For the second time in as many days, Switchbacks FC added a Caribbean player with United Soccer League and international experience when the club announced Adrián Arturo Diz Pe as the newest member of the 2020 roster last week.
Diz Pe, a 6-foot-4 defender from Havana, Cuba, comes to Colorado Springs after spending the last two seasons with Portland Timbers 2 where, in 2018, he was teammates with Jamaican midfielder Andre Lewis, who signed with Switchbacks FC on Thursday.
“We are incredibly excited to have Arturo join us in Colorado. He has USL experience after his time with Timbers 2, is an athletic defender, and has the technical ability to play the style of soccer we want to play this year,” Switchbacks coach, Alan Koch said in a team release.
“I am looking forward to welcoming him to the team and helping him take his game to an even higher level. He will come in and compete to start with our team immediately.”
Diz Pe, 25, owns 13 appearances with Cuba’s senior national team. He started his professional career in his homeland before signing with Liga MX (Mexico) club Santos Laguna. He made 21 appearances for Portland last season, registering his only assist of the season against the Switchbacks.
“Thank you for the opportunity to defend the shirt and to thank the technical staff,” said Diz Pe. “I feel very excited to work hard and get the best results in this 2020 season.”
