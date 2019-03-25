Fire investigators have ruled a Feb. 28 fire in Briargate accidental and caused by a faulty electric outlet, or a faulty extension cord.
Just after 9 p.m. Feb. 28, the Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 7635 Bordeaux Drive, with a victim trapped inside the residence.
Firefighters noted moderate smoke coming from the front of the home, while heavy smoke and fire were visible form the second level bedroom at the back of the house, according to a release issued by CSFD. A working structure fire and offensive fire attack were declared, and the hose team quickly found the trapped party unconscious on the second level of the home, the release stated.
The patient was transported to an area hospital in an ambulance. One person was treated for minor burns, while two others in the home were unharmed, according to a March 1 report by The Gazette.
“This rescue was considered a ‘life-save’ and is precisely why the CSFD trains many hours annually on the offensive mode or aggressive interior, coordinated fire attack,” the release stated.
“One more item of note was the house was identified as a ‘hoarder’ type home with piles of miscellaneous belongings throughout the home, making fire attack difficult and the life rescue even more remarkable as heat and visibility were not in favor of crews or victim,” according to the release.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze without issue and overhauled the structure. CSFD investigators conducted a thorough investigation of the physical property and declared the fire accidental due to either a faulty electrical outlet or a faulty extension cord.
The CSFD and the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) warn that “using extension cords in the home is never advised and should only be used as a short term solution to an electrical need. Also, all electrical work in the home should be completed by a licensed electrician.”