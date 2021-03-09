Much of Abby Miller’s life has been about overcoming adversity.
Fourteen months ago, while playing outside hitter for her Altitude club volleyball team, the Briargate resident went up for a kill shot like she had done thousands of times before. But when she came down, she landed awkwardly on the foot of an opposing player.
“I knew something wasn’t right,” Miller said. “My left knee went one way and I went the other way.”
Dozens of thoughts ran through Miller’s mind as she laid on the floor writhing in pain. Would she be able to play her senior season for Colorado Springs Christian School? Would she lose out on a college scholarship? Would she ever be able to play volleyball again?
Miller was diagnosed with a plethora of injures to her knee: two torn meniscus, a separated MCL and PCL, a torn ACL and an occipital fracture of her femur. Two months later, Dr. David Weinstein, with the Colorado Center of Orthopaedic Excellence, performed surgery to repair the injury. Months of rehabilitation followed as Miller endured the downtime associated with recovery, issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and suddenly having to finish her junior year of high school online.
“I learned a lot about myself,” Miller said. “I learned that whatever happens God has my back. I always knew that, but it became even more real when I got injured.
“I know now that if something like this ever happens again, I’m not alone and I’ll be OK.”
Colorado College was among the many schools recruiting Miller. They were not detoured by her injury. Miller met several times over the years with Tigers’ assistant coach Chad Koenegstein. Last fall, she committed to play for the local school.
“I’ve known Abby for four years and I’ve been super impressed by her poise in nearly every situation,” Koenegstein said. “She has a growth mindset and she is willing to bounce back from adversity. She is not afraid of failing. We look for athletes who play to win.”
The $75,000 per year tuition to attend Colorado College was something Miller nor her family were able to afford. But on Feb. 27, Miller received an email from the school stating that she was being given a 90-plus percent full academic merit scholarship.
“That’s amazing,” Miller said.
Colorado College considered several different factors when making their decision to award Miller the large scholarship. Among the biggest was her cumulative 4.32 GPA. She is taking four honors courses this semester and plans on studying engineering in college.
“I owe that part of my life to my grandma,” Miller said. “She taught me a great work ethic and stressed to me that school was important. Without her I never would have this scholarship.”
Miller’s life, like that of most people, has not gone the way she hoped. Through some unfortunate circumstances, she was almost put into the foster care system at the age of three. Her grandparents, Larry and Sharon Griffith, stepped in and offered to take her in for as long as was needed. That ended up being 14 years before Abby moved back home with her mother. The sacrifice of her grandparents to provide Abby with a loving and stable environment turned out to be a life-changing event for everyone involved.
Sharon Griffith, known to Abby as Nana, poured her time into helping Abby achieve normalcy in her life, despite the drama that sometimes enveloped her.
In December, Sharon died of septic shock. Two years earlier she was diagnosed with dementia, which made life for Abby living in the household a challenge.
“Sharon helped Abby learn to focus in the midst of the drama around her,” said Larry Griffith, whom Abby calls Papa.
A couple of years after Abby came to live with her grandparents, the Griffiths enrolled their granddaughter at CSCS. As time went on, Abby got involved with volleyball and quickly thrived in the sport.
“She took to it at an early age and she just took off,” Griffith said with a smile. “She has such great joy on the court.”
During her freshman year, Miller joined the Lions late in the season. She got into three sets, but did not record a kill. The experience of playing for one of the state’s top programs gave Miller confidence that she could excel at a high level if she put in the work.
“Abby is such a strong girl,” said CSCS coach Lori Currier. “Her perseverance and determination stand out the most. She knows how to go after goals and there is just something that stands out about her.”
Miller was a starter at outside hitter for the CSCS her sophomore and junior years, helping the team to a Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2018 and the state semifinals in 2019.
Because of the extent of Miller’s knee injury, returning to play last fall would have been impossible. But CHSAA pushed the prep volleyball campaign to this spring, which allowed Miller time to get fully rehab her knee.
The Lions open their season March 16 at Pine Creek.
“A big reason why I wanted to stay close to home and play volleyball was so that my Nana and Papa could see my play,” Abby said. “I will miss not having my Nana in the stands, but I am excited to continue this journey with the people I love.
“I am going to make my Nana proud. I am going to excel in college and I am going to play my heart out in college.”