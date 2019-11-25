A Topgolf-like venue is poised to tee off in 2020 on Colorado Springs’ fast-growing north side.
Crush Golf, a state-of-the-art, year-round driving range with dining and meeting facilities for golfers, families and corporate gatherings, will open next summer at the Polaris Pointe retail complex southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard.
At the same time, AirCity360, a separate 30,000-square-foot family fun center that will include wall climbing, trampolines, an obstacle course, a toddler area and cafe, is scheduled to open in the spring at Polaris Pointe.
The facilities will add two more entertainment venues to the roughly 200-acre Polaris Pointe, anchored by Bass Pro Shops and home to a shooting range, go-kart complex, concert hall, restaurants and stores.
Polaris Pointe developer Gary Erickson, who’s also developing Crush Golf, said he envisions his $22 million facility as a first-of-its-kind gathering place in the Pikes Peak region. Its size and amenities will mirror those of Topgolf, the Dallas-based company that has Denver-area locations in Centennial and Thornton.
“We’re close to 750,000 people,” Erickson said. “The bigger Topgolf guys really feel like you’ve got to have 1 million people. So the bigger companies aren’t saying they’re going to come until we have a million people. I’m thinking Colorado Springs is ready, so I’m going to go for it.”
Topgolf has no plans “at the moment” to open in Colorado Springs, a company spokeswoman said.
The 54,000-square-foot Crush Golf will have 75 driving suites, or bays, that will be heated in the winter and can accommodate up to eight people. The 250-yard driving range will feature automated golf ball delivery and pop-up tee systems for golfers; a TrackMan computerized feature in each suite also will let golfers analyze their swings and ball flights to improve their game.
Crush Golf will have 6,400 square feet of dining and meeting space; two restaurants; a bar; and a heated, covered patio with views of the Front Range and Air Force Academy. The 9-acre venue, which will have about 350 employees, is under construction along Spectrum Loop and north of the future Powers Boulevard extension that will run through the center of Polaris Pointe.
Studies have shown that the number of golfers nationwide has declined by several million over the last 15 years or so, and that more than 1,800 golf courses have closed since 2006. Even so, Erickson said other studies show many people who have never golfed want to learn, while others who play enjoy getting together with friends.
“For them to be able to come and rent a bay for $35 an hour for six guys, and practice their swing and play some games and have a beer and have some hors d’oeuvres at the same time, that’s a component that’s just exploding all over the nation,” Erickson said. “It’s a fun thing to do all year round.”
Polaris Pointe — originally known as Copper Ridge at Northgate — is among several north-side retail centers, including those in the InterQuest area a few miles to the south. They serve thousands of residences and businesses that have been expanding to the north over the last 20 to 30 years.
At Polaris Pointe, Bass Pro has a bowling alley to go with its outdoor clothing and equipment. Indoor venues Magnum Shooting Center and Overdrive Raceway have opened nearby, while the Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers concert venue launched this year.
C.B. & Potts, the Brass Tap craft beer bar, Bourbon Brothers Smokehouse & Tavern, Mikado Asian Bistro, Kneaders Bakery & Cafe, Wendy’s and Chick-fil-A are among Polaris Pointe restaurants.
“With these two additions, the driving range and AirCity360 will make a lot of people in any part of Colorado Springs say let’s go have some fun and just head for Polaris Pointe,” Erickson said.
AirCity360, which will employ about 50 people, will be affiliated with the Springs Adventure Park family fun center on Colorado Springs’ south side. Owners and operators of AirCity360 couldn’t be reached for comment.
