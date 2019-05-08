SHERIFF'S OFFICE HONORS 2018 VOLUNTEER AND VOLUNTEER UNIT OF THE YEAR
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office Volunteer Program is a group of citizens with a true and common desire to partner with the Sheriff's Office to help provide public safety services to the community. In 2018, 448 dedicated volunteers contributed 74,094 hours of service worth more than $2 million.
Every year, the Sheriff's Office recognizes a volunteer and a volunteer unit for their commitment to the Sheriff's Office mission.
Myrtle Moldrem was selected as the 2018 Volunteer of the Year. Moldrem is a volunteer in the mail room at the El Paso County Jail and has volunteered 787 hours in eight months with the Sheriff's Office.
"Myrtle has gone above and beyond when completing her duties as a mailroom volunteer due to the many hours she has put in and her attention to detail with the duties that she has been assigned,” her nomination reads. “Myrtle always keeps us on our toes and welcomes us each morning with her quick wit, which always brings a smile to our faces and makes coming to work a true pleasure to work alongside her."
The Wildland Fire Team was selected as the 2018 Volunteer Unit of the Year.
"In early April 2018, crews fought the MM117 fire, which was the fifth largest fire in Colorado history. They worked relentlessly despite organizational changes and in the midst of hiring personnel. In addition to fire response, mitigation and public education have been the focus of the services the Wildland Fire Team provides. They are dedicated to serving the citizens of El Paso County in numerous ways in an effort to make the community safer, the public better educated and providing a long-range effort to reduce the threat of wildland fires,” their nomination reads.
AMR OF COLORADO SPRINGS/EL PASO COUNTY TAKES HOME AWARDS
American Medical Response of Colorado Springs/El Paso County on April 27 received three awards from the Plains to Peaks Regional EMS/Trauma Advisory Council (RETAC).
The awards include EMS Agency of the Year; EMT Jacob Bail as Career EMT of the Year; and dispatchers Debra Cardoza and Mikeal McDaniel as EMS Dispatcher of the Year.
The Plains to Peaks RETAC, which serves El Paso, Lincoln, Kit Carson and Cheyenne counties, is part of a network of RETACs formed by the Colorado Revised Statute in 2001. Plains to Peaks RETAC describes its awards as "a way to recognize and reward the efforts of exemplary personnel across the region."
AMR Operations Manager Jesse Baker said of the awards: "It is a pleasure working with such brilliant and conscientious professionals like Jacob, Deb and Mike. Accepting the award for Ambulance Service of the Year on behalf of the many dedicated and hardworking employees of AMR Colorado Springs was a great honor. It's a privilege to lead this diverse group of dedicated and passionate EMS providers."