SCOT CUTHBERTSON, CRYSTAL LATIER PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS
El Paso County employees Scot Cuthbertson and Crystal LaTier have been promoted to executive directors over the Department of Public Works and the Department of Economic Development, respectively.
“I’m confident in these promotions,” said El Paso County Administrator Henry Yankowski. “Both Scot and Crystal are dedicated public servants and leaders who will serve El Paso County residents well. It’s fitting these two promotions are the last two I am likely to make before I retire as County Administrator. They will do great work in our area.”
Scot Cuthbertson became acting director of Public Works after former director Jim Reid transitioned to the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management. Before becoming executive director, Cuthbertson served as deputy director for the department from 2015 to 2019. Prior to working for El Paso County, he worked for the Colorado Department of Transportation as Chief Operating Officer and deputy director from 2013 to 2015. Cuthbertson also served 26 years in the U.S. Army and Colorado National Guard as an artillery officer and space operations officer. He retired in 2013 from the Army Space and Missile Defense Command at Peterson Air Force Base. The Department of Public Works manages all county roads and highways, and oversees all transportation and engineering projects throughout the county, as well as county fleet management and storm water work.
Crystal LaTier became Interim Director of Economic Development once former director DeAnne McCann retired. She will now serve as the department’s executive director, as well as the executive director to the El Paso County Housing Authority. LaTier has been with the County’s Economic Development Department since 2010, where she’s served as Community Development Project Coordinator and senior analyst for both Community Development and Housing. Through the implementation of 13 programs, the Economic Development Office focuses on regional business incentives, community and housing initiatives. The office is uniquely tasked with a holistic approach to economic development, through diverse incentives for businesses and leveraging federal and state resources for housing and community development.
Both Cuthberson and LaTier have begun in their interim roles.
FAMILY TREATMENT DRUG COURT PROGRAM FIRST IN STATE TO ACHIEVE ACCREDITATION
The El Paso County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting in March recognized the Family Treatment Drug Court, the first county program to receive accreditation in the state.
“This team is leading the state of Colorado in how we serve citizens to become self-sufficient,” said Commissioner Cami Bremer.
Family Treatment Drug Court offers tools to help strengthen families with intensive in-home family dedicated services, and help move families to self-sufficiency. The team strives to divert children involved in child protection cases from foster care, so they can stay with their families in a safe environment. It teaches parenting skills and reduces risk factors in homes as well as eliminating parental substance abuse using assessment, treatment and monitoring.
The Family Treatment Drug Court in the Fourth Judicial District is a collaborative effort with Magistrate Jami Vigil, Division Q court clerks, the Department of Human Services, El Paso County attorneys, Guardian Ad Litem, Respondent Parents’ Counsel and Savio House.
“The individuals here have been phenomenally dedicated to the program,” Magistrate Vigil said. “That dedication is why we were the first accredited program in the state.”
Accreditation is important recognition, and benefits the program. The Family Treatment Drug Court will have priority to access resources including training and technical assistance. Accreditation also means the program may be prioritized for additional resources designated for problem-solving courts.
Problem-solving courts were developed in the 1990s to address specific needs and problems of offenders that were not or could not be adequately addressed in traditional courts. Such courts seek to promote outcomes that will benefit the offender, the victim and the community.
The Fourth Judicial District has six problem-solving courts to focus on specific challenges including Child Support Court — Responsible Parent Program; Domestic Violence Court; Driving Under the Influence Court; Recovery Court; and Veterans Trauma Court.