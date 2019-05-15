KENNY HODGES NAMED ASSISTANT COUNTY ADMINISTRATOR
El Paso County Administrator Amy Folsom has appointed Assistant County Attorney Kenny Hodges to join the County’s Administrative team as Folsom’s Assistant County Administrator. Hodges will begin his new role June 10.
Folsom stated, “Adding Kenny to the team will fill a crucial role in County leadership and help continue the momentum and legacy that Henry Yankowski has built over the last few years. We will continue a culture of strength, calm, fairness, decisiveness and transparency that has allowed El Paso County to be a regional leader and serve its residents well.”
“I’m excited to have this opportunity to continue to work alongside County Administrator Folsom,” Hodges said. “And I’m also excited to help her build on the great foundation the last administration left.”
Hodges has been a member of the County Attorney’s Office since 2012 and before that spent four years in the Colorado Springs City Attorney’s Office. While working for Folsom in the County Attorney’s Office, he took lead in establishing the El Paso County Emergency Services Authority, spearheaded reorganization of the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, worked as the Lead Litigator under Folsom’s leadership, and most recently worked with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office’s Command Staff. Also during his career, Hodges has worked as a Deputy District Attorney and owned his own law firm.
EL PASO COUNTY SEEKS COMMUNITY INPUT THROUGH COUNTY MASTER PLAN SURVEY
El Paso County Planning and Community Development Executive Director Craig Dossey is urging county residents to give their input by completing the county’s Master Plan survey.
“El Paso County is launching an initiative to develop a new County Master Plan,” Dossey said. “A Master Plan has such a broad impact, we are asking each county resident to complete a Master Plan survey to tell us where they want our community to go in the future.”
Citizens can complete the Master Plan Survey online at elpasoco.com. Click on the “Your El Paso Master Plan” graphic.
Visitors will arrive at a website that contains both the survey and additional information about the Master Plan, including a schedule of community meetings.
The Master Plan development process will take about two years to complete and will include dozens of opportunities for citizens to voice their views. However, the online survey is a fast, effective, and convenient way for citizens to participate in the planning process.
The County Master Plan is broad and will examine County land use, infrastructure, water capacity, transportation networks, government services, and other important topics. The aim of the Master Plan is to better serve and accommodate the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors. The Master Plan will integrate and expand on concepts from the current Countywide Policy Plan and several recent plans and studies. Examples include the Major Transportation Corridors Plan (2016) and the Parks Master Plan (2013), as well as other ongoing County initiatives, like the Water Master Plan (2018) and broadband strategic plan efforts.