HSSPR LAUNCHES BITE BLOTTER
The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is launching a new online Bite Blotter to help the community track domestic pet bites and attacks in El Paso County. HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement division responds to reports of aggressive domestic animals every day. More than 1,000 animal bites were reported and investigated by ALE officers in El Paso County last year alone — about three each day. Many other bites go unreported.
The Bite Blotter contains a sampling of moderate to fatal domestic animal bites reported to HSPPR in 2019, and January data is now available online. Data includes the type of animal involved, victim age, wound information, and circumstances surrounding the incident. New bite reports are uploaded weekly. Interact with the Bite Blotter at hsppr.org/biteblotter.
In people, domestic pet bites can lead to injuries, emergency medical care, rabies or other infection, and in extreme circumstances, death. Also of concern are the emotional and financial implications when a pet attacks another pet. To report a dangerous/aggressive animal situation involving a domestic pet, call Animal Law Enforcement at 302-8798 or call 911. If you are active military, contact law enforcement on your base/post. All bites in El Paso County, including encounters with wildlife, must be reported to the El Paso County Health Department.
EL PASO COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH APPOINTS PUBLIC HEALTH DIRECTOR
The El Paso County Board of Health unanimously appointed Susan Wheelan as the director of El Paso County Public Health. She replaces former director Dan Martindale, who retired from the position in August after 23 years of service.
Wheelan has served as interim director since September and has been the agency’s deputy director since January 2015, overseeing the Disease Prevention and Health Promotion division, which includes the Communicable Disease and Tuberculosis, Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership, Youth Substance Use Prevention, Teen Suicide Prevention, and Maternal and Child Health programs.
Former Board of Health president Kari Kilroy said Wheelan was selected after a rigorous national search, and is the clear top candidate for the selection committee.
“Susan has a demonstrated history of experience and passion for public health, and the leadership necessary to continue to build important partnerships in the community that will advance local public health,” said Board of Health President Dr. James Terbush.
Wheelan has more than 20 years of broad public health experience, beginning her employment with El Paso County Public Health more than 18 years ago as an environmental health specialist. She subsequently served as the agency’s communication director and public information officer, administrative hearing officer, and program manager of the Tobacco Education and Prevention Partnership.
“The goals for the agency over the next several years are to build infrastructure, increasing our workforce and resources to meet the needs of El Paso County’s growing population and residents,” Wheelan said. “We will also partner more closely with community, county and city organizations to maximize those resources, strengthening Public Health’s capacity to respond to emerging issues and threats,” Wheelan said.
Wheelan holds a bachelor’s degree in Communication from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs, and a master’s degree in Business Administration from Colorado Technical University. She is also a graduate of the Colorado Springs Leadership Institute. Additional training includes National Incident Management System courses, master’s level certification in Homeland Security Management, and Regional Institute for Health and Environmental Leadership/Advanced Leadership Training Certification.