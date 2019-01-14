EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE K-9 KNOX WILL RECEIVE DONATION OF BODY ARMOR
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Knox will receive a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. Knox’s vest is sponsored by Paula Rayer of Peyton, in memory of her mother, Lynn D. Rayer, and will be embroidered with the sentiment, “This gift of protection provided by Lynn D. Rayer.” Delivery is expected within eight to 10 weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a charity located in East Taunton, Mass., whose mission is to provide bullet-and-stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. The nonprofit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K-9 officers. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided more than 3,200 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations — a value of $5.7 million.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K-9 graduates, as well as K-9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K-9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744-$2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 pounds. There are an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K-9s throughout the United States.
For more information, call 1-508-824-6978 or visit vik9s.org.
COUNTY ASSESSOR TRANSITIONS TO REVAMPED WEB PAGE
El Paso County Assessor Steve Schleiker and his team have discontinued its outdated parcel search web page and transitioned to a remodeled, more user-friendly tool called the Property Record Card. The new parcel search web page can be found at property.spatialest.com/co/elpaso.
The Property Record Card and another new tool called Citizen Comper were launched earlier in 2018 and ran alongside the outdated parcel search web page. The Property Record Card and Comper will complement the already robust website that already serves citizens with its interactive “My Community” hub.
“The remodeled website offers great functionality for both the casual and professional user,” Schleiker said. “We are very excited to be able to serve the largest county in Colorado even more efficiently and offer easier ways to obtain information and navigate the valuation appeals process.”
The newly redesigned site with the Property Record Card and Citizen Comper make parcel and property searches more informative and easier to use. It consolidates parcel and property details into a single, user-friendly source of reliable information. The website continues a trend set by My Community with a visual format using photography and interactive mapping with real-time updates and edits. It is easy to use and understand while giving citizens and professionals much easier access to building and land details, deeds, permits and treasurer tax information, printable property records and complete parcel information to aid in day-to-day tasks as well as making the property valuation appeal process quick and easy.
My Community was launched in March 2017. Since that launch, it has engaged and empowered citizens, making it easier to access deeds and tax information, and to check sales and appraised values.