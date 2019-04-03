EL PASO COUNTY FAIR ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR FAIR QUEEN
The El Paso County Fair Queen committee is currently seeking applications from candidates interested in becoming the 2019 El Paso County Fair Queen. Applications are due by 3 p.m. April 15 at the Fair & Events Center office.
Qualified applicants are El Paso County residents between the ages of 18 and 22 years old, and are at least a senior in high school. The El Paso County Fair Queen represents the fair throughout the year with media interviews and a variety of public appearances throughout the region, acting as an ambassador and promoting the fair. There are four competition categories: horsemanship, public speaking, a personal interview and the quality of the application.
Benefits include multiple scholarship opportunities, a $1,000 budget for Queen Program expenditures, hosting the Queen’s Luncheon at the fair, résumé building experiences, networking opportunities and more.
Application packets can be picked up at the Fair & Events Center office, 366 10th St. in Calhan Monday through Friday, or online at elpasocountyfair.com.
For more information on the Fair Queen contest, call the Fair & Events Center office at 520-7880.
The Fair Queen contest is set for 9 a.m. May 5 at the El Paso County Fair & Events Center. The El Paso County Fair is set for July 13-20.
DOG TESTS POSITIVE FOR RABIES IN EL PASO COUNTY
On March 15, a dog in El Paso County tested positive for rabies. Individuals and animals who have been exposed to the rabid dog have been assessed by El Paso County Public Health and are receiving preventative vaccination.
In 2017 and 2018, Colorado and El Paso County experienced an outbreak of rabies in skunks. This year, three animals (dog, skunk and a fox) have tested positive for rabies in El Paso County. The last reported case of a rabid dog in El Paso County was in 1974.
Rabies has largely been eliminated in domestic animals in the United States through successful vaccination and licensing programs. All domestic animals in El Paso County are required by law to be vaccinated for rabies by a licensed veterinarian to ensure the vaccine is given properly (i.e., the proper type of vaccine, dose, route of administration, storage conditions, frequency of boosters, etc.) and will prevent the spread of disease.
Rabies is a viral disease that infects the brain and other parts of the central nervous system, causing brain swelling and damage, and ultimately, death. Rabies is spread primarily through the bite of rabid animals, resulting in the spread of the disease through their infected saliva. Rabies also can be spread when saliva from an infected animal gets into open wounds, cuts or enters through the eyes, nose, or mouth.
If bitten or scratched by a rabid animal, rabies is usually fatal in humans once symptoms appear. A very effective preventative vaccination is available for people known or suspected to have been bitten by a rabid animal.
“Pet owners need to understand how close the threat of rabies is to their families,” said Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director at El Paso County Public Health. “Living in Colorado, rabies is often as close as your own backyard due to the skunks, raccoons or foxes that walk through there. Vaccinating your pets is your first line of defense.”
To prevent rabies:
• Vaccinate your pets against rabies by using a licensed veterinarian. Rabies shots need to be boosted, so check your pet’s records or talk to your veterinarian.
• When walking or hiking with your dog, protect them and wildlife by keeping your dog on a leash.
• Keep cats and other pets inside at night to reduce the risk of exposure to other domestic animals and wildlife. Keep dogs within your sight (in a fenced yard, or on leash) during the day while outside.
• Contact your veterinarian promptly if you believe your pet has been exposed to a wild animal.
• Do not touch or feed wild animals. Wild animals like skunks and foxes adapt to residential environments if food is available. Don’t leave pet food outdoors.
• Do not try to touch or help sick animals, as they may carry diseases that are a risk to humans.
For non-emergency general questions about rabies, call COHELP at 1-877-462-2911 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
For more information on reporting an animal bite, visit elpasocountyhealth.org/report-an-animal-bite.
EL PASO COUNTY JAIL INMATE TESTS POSITIVE FOR HEPATITIS A
An inmate at the El Paso County Jail has tested positive for hepatitis A, the Sheriff’s Office announced last week.
The inmate has been at the jail since Jan. 16.
The Sheriff’s Office in a statement said it is working with El Paso County Public Health to vaccinate all inmates who may have come in contact with the infected inmate and need to be vaccinated. The inmate has also been placed in quarantine.
El Paso County Employee Benefits will provide vaccinations to all employees who may have been exposed to the infected inmate and need or want to be vaccinated.
According to the Health Department, persons who have ever received a hepatitis A vaccination or have ever had hepatitis A are considered immune for life.
Unrelated to this incident, as a proactive measure on Jan. 25, the medical provider at the El Paso County Jail began vaccinations hepatitis A for all inmates who are transient/homeless and drug users during the intake process.
LETTER RIP SCHEDULED FOR LATE APRIL
El Paso County’s LETTER RIP provides the public with an opportunity to shred and destroy personal papers and documents that it doesn’t want to fall into the wrong hands and prevent identity theft.
The County’s Community Services Department Environmental Division announced that registration is open for the drive-thru document shredding event that will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. April 27 in downtown Colorado Springs on Vermijo Street between Cascade Avenue and Sahwatch Street.
To prevent long wait times and manage traffic congestion, LETTER RIP is by appointment only. Those interested must register at LetterRip2019.eventbrite.com. Participants will then bring their printed or electronic ticket to the April 27 event to gain admittance.
Participants can bring up to three standard-size copy paper boxes to LETTER RIP for free. There will be a $5 charge for each additional box of similar or smaller size. Participants are allowed up to six boxes, no larger than 11-by-17-by-11. No bags are allowed. All money raised will go to support the Better Business Bureau scholarship fund.
Drivers can approach the drop-off area on Vermijo Street from southbound Cascade Avenue or from northbound Sahwatch Street.
Call 520-7878 for more information or assistance.