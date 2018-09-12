EL PASO COUNTY COMMISSIONERS MARK RETIREMENT OF DENNIS BARRON
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners at its regular meeting Aug. 28, 2018 recognized the retirement of Dennis Barron, expressing thanks in a Proclamation for Barron’s 12 years of service with the County Engineering Division in the Department of Public Works.
“Dennis’ retirement is a huge loss for this county,” said Executive Director of Public Works Jim Reid. “Dennis is a person who has managed more than $130 million tax dollars in projects. That’s a huge thing. He’s worked on major projects that have really impacted our community.”
I’m so glad you came here and helped us out. I’ve got a huge amount of respect for you.”
Commissioner Stan VanderWerf read the Proclamation into the record, stating, “Dennis managed many large Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority projects from design through construction.”
Among those projects were award-winning endeavors such as the South Academy Improvement Project, the Marksheffel North and South Improvement Projects, the West Side Avenue Action Plan and the Baptist Road West Project, which won the 2016 Project of the Year from the American Public Works Association.
“I’m glad I was able to work on all these large construction projects. It made it interesting and challenging,” said Barron, who joined the El Paso County team after working for the New York Port Authority on major infrastructure projects.
Former El Paso County Engineer Andre Brackin was at Centennial Hall for the reading of Barron’s retirement Proclamation.
“Dennis’ level of attention to detail saved the county and taxpayers millions of dollars,” Brackin said.
EL PASO COUNTY, CITY OF COLORADO SPRINGS RECOGNIZE NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS MONTH
The El Paso County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with Colorado Springs Office of Emergency Management recognizes September as National Preparedness Month.
Sponsored by the National Ready Campaign, Preparedness Month focuses on developing and practicing an emergency preparedness plan with family, neighbors and community.
The Board of El Paso County Commissioners proclaimed September as National Preparedness Month at its regular meeting Sept. 6.
The Commissioners meet each Tuesday and Thursday beginning at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Hearing Room at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave. in downtown Colorado Springs.
City Council declared National Preparedness Month during the City Council Meeting Tuesday.
Throughout the month of September, El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs will promote preparedness via Facebook and Twitter.
El Paso County will offer free emergency preparedness classes and presentations on disaster readiness to community groups throughout National Preparedness Month and into October. To learn more, visit epccert.org or call 575-8858.
Additional resources can be found on the County’s Office of Emergency Management at publicworks.elpasoco.com/office-emergency-management/, the City’s Office of Emergency Services site at coloradosprings.gov/office-emergency-management, or the National Preparedness Month website at ready.gov/september.