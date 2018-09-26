COUNTY NAMES NEW CHIEF
PUBLIC INFORMATION OFFICER
El Paso County Administrator Henry Yankowski and Deputy County Administrator Nicola Sapp announced the appointment of Ryan Parsell to serve as El Paso County Chief Public Information Officer with the scheduled Oct. 19 retirement of longtime County PIO Dave Rose.
“Ryan brings a broad range of experience in public communications, legislative and policy development and organizational management in private, public and nonprofit sectors,” Yankowski said.
“Ryan also brings to the job a good understanding of the challenges facing large counties around the country as well as many of the specific issues we face as Colorado’s most populous county,” Sapp said.
Parsell, who served as both Chief Deputy and Public Information Officer for the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office from 2013 to 2017, will be returning to the county after serving for the past year and a half as Deputy State Treasurer.
“The County has enhanced its public communications, outreach and transparency through conventional and social media, video productions and cable television channels, large and small-scale meetings and public events, citizens college programs, a redesigned public website and a variety of printed informational materials,” Parsell noted. “I appreciate this opportunity work with a PIO staff that is truly committed to the county’s strategic plan goal of fostering greater public understanding of county government, to improve public trust and promote citizen participation and engagement.”
Dave Rose has served as Chief Public Information Officer for El Paso County for the last 10 years. Parsell will begin his new duties Monday. Rose will remain on the job through Oct. 19 to facilitate a smooth transition.