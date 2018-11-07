EPCSO SHARES FIRST QUARTER STATISTICS OF BHCON PROGRAM
On July 1, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office launched a 5-year grant-funded Behavioral Health Connect Program (BHCON, pronounced Beacon). The program pairs an El Paso County Sheriff’s Deputy with a Licensed Behavioral Health Clinician from UCHealth’s Memorial Hospital. The unit responds to emergency calls for service determined to have a behavioral health issue as a primary factor.
The goal of the two-person BHCON Unit is to prevent unnecessary incarceration and/or hospitalization of individuals with mental illness. This is accomplished by providing crisis intervention and linking individuals to community programs that can support and sustain their mental health. The unit also allows the return of law enforcement units to patrol activities and emergency units back into rotation.
The BHCON Unit quarterly statistics from July 1 through Sept. 30 are:
• Responded to 122 calls for service.
• Provided services to 100 clients.
• Attempted 33 follow-ups with clients.
• Approximately 71 percent of calls were initiated by family members or friends requesting welfare check of loved one.
• Average age of clients was 35 years old with 66 percent being between the age of 18 and 64.
• 24 percent of clients were treated on scene and provided mental health resources.
• 22 percent of clients were transferred to a local medical facility.
• 15 percent of clients were transported to a walk-in center.
• 2 percent of clients were transported to the Detox Center.
• 2 percent of clients were arrested.