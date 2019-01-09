EL PASO COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH UNANIMOUSLY APPROVES 2019 BUDGET
The El Paso County Board of Health approved the 2019 budget for El Paso County Public Health last month during its regular meeting. The vote was unanimously in favor of the $17.1 million budget.
The new budget includes the use of $650,000 from the agency’s reserve funds, and an increase in support from El Paso County of $200,000 for 2019.
“We are grateful for the continued support of the Board of County Commissioners, and their commitment to protecting the health and safety of the residents of El Paso County,” said Susan Wheelan, El Paso County Public Health’s Director.
“This decision allows us to continue providing important public health services for El Paso County, as well as strategically plan for the future,” said Board of Health President Kari Kilroy.
EThe additional funding will support hiring of up to 10 new staff positions to address emerging and chronic disease prevention activities. “These positions are critical to maintaining a high-performing accredited local public health agency, and addressing mandated core services,” Wheelan said.