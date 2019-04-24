COUNTY SEEKS NOMINATIONS FOR VETERAN OF THE YEAR
El Paso County Veteran Services Office is currently seeking nominations for the third annual Veteran of the Year.
Nominees should have demonstrated exemplary military service, community service, and support for veterans in the community. Nominees must have been honorable discharged or retired from military service from one of the five U.S. Armed Forces, including the Reserve or National Guard, or the United States Merchant Marines; and must be residing in El Paso County.
Past winners are Victor M Fernandez and Leo F. Martinez. More information is available online at communityservices.elpasoco.com/veterans-services/veteran-of-the-year.
Please reference full nomination guidelines and forms. Forms with attachments are to be dropped off, received by mail, fax, or emailed by June 30. Fax completed applications to 520-7751 or email them to vet@elapasoco.com.
Mail/drop off applications to:
El Paso County Veteran Services
5850 Championship View, Suite 130
Colorado Springs, CO 80922