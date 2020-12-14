By Woodmen Edition staff
COLORADO SPRINGS • The Council of Neighbors and Organizations has announced a new campaign, CONO Cares.
CONO will highlight partner nonprofit organizations this month that better the Colorado Springs community through diverse programing. CONO Cares will offer two webinars to end the campaign and showcase these chosen nonprofits.
6 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 16: “Helping Neighbors” represents those nonprofits we work with that help neighbors directly in the community through connection, education and resources. This will feature Solid Rock, Westside Cares and Springs Recovery Connection.
7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17: “Spaces and Places” represents those nonprofits that connect neighbors to the spaces and places in our community to connect neighbors to the spaces and places that can bring them together and supply resources for families. This will feature Kids on Bikes, Knob Hill Urban Arts District and the Chinook Center.
The CONO Cares campaign can be followed on social media through Facebook and Instagram with sneak peeks introducing these organizations throughout the month.
To register for the webinars, visit cscono.org/cono-cares.