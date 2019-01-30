Residential Colorado Springs Utilities bills for electricity will rise by about 1.7 percent and for gas by about 14.9 percent, the City Council decided last week.
The council unanimously approved the increases recommended by Sonya Thieme, Utilities’ pricing rates manager. Utilities staff considers quarterly gas and electric bill adjustments to pass fuel costs changes on to customers.
These increases are natural for the winter period, Thieme said, and are expected to decrease again around May.
Councilman Merv Bennett joked that it appears ratepayers only recall increases on their bills, not decreases.
The average household can expect to pay an extra $7.46 a month for a total bill increase of about 3.2 percent. Commercial and industrial customers’ bills vary, but they can expect an increase of up to 2.7 percent for electricity and up to 22.5 percent for gas.
The increases take effect Friday, Thieme said.