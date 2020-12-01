If you feel relieved that Thanksgiving is over, you’re not alone. Holidays can bring happiness and joy, but they often bring sadness, too.
This year, traditional holidays are more challenging than ever before. For people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic, the holidays have been scaled down or skipped all together. Money is tight and the economy is uncertain, especially in industries such as tourism and restaurants. If you spent Thanksgiving Day at home with only your immediate family, you’re not alone. Social gatherings have been small, if held at all, and cooking turkey and sweet potatoes for 12 didn’t happen. Many families have lost a loved one to COVID-19 and are struggling with sadness, grief and often disbelief. It’s been especially hard for the elderly, who often live alone and lack the social support that’s so important during difficult times.
Now, it’s December and before we know it, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, Christmas and the New Year will arrive. On Jan. 20, a new president and vice president will be sworn in as the political landscape changes. Also in January, school schedules will start up again, but for many students, remote learning will continue for a while. Going forward, we can expect more disruption in the academic world as pandemic conditions change.
Although we can’t change dates on the calendar, we can choose how we view the world and how we respond to the things around us. Some people use the expression, “is the glass half full or half empty?” as a reminder to view things in a positive way instead of a negative way. Psychology research and literature is full of theories and techniques to improve oneself or to handle the ups and downs of everyday life.
Recently, I read a blog post by Leslie Conway on the site Better After 50. She describes a trend which started when ‘stay-at-home’ restrictions began, which she calls “Pandemic Performance Pressure.” She defines it as the pressure one feels to use this ‘stay-at-home’ time in a productive way. Have you cleaned out every closet and cabinet in your home yet? Have you learned a new language, started a new hobby, or repainted a room in your house? What about landscaping part of the yard or installing shelves in the garage? Start a new business, learn new skills, renovate your home and undertake a new exercise and nutrition regimen.
Conway reminds us that these types of projects can also add to the stress that people are experiencing during the pandemic. Ratchet up the to-do list, set higher expectations, and measure every achievement. Transform yourself while improving the world around you. Conway points out that even if you have extra time now to accomplish things at home, it’s important to be aware of your own motivation and avoid the expectations of Pandemic Performance Pressure.
For many people, adjusting to different routines during the pandemic is challenging enough. For example, the shift from eating at restaurants to cooking at home requires planning ahead and grocery shopping more often. Working from home requires a different type of discipline than commuting and working in an office. At home, families have had to find a new balance with a greater number of family members together all the time. Do you need quiet to work and study, or do you seek out noise and conversation? Is everyone in the family helping to cook and clean up after meals, or does that job fall to one person? Can everyone juggle their own responsibilities as well as maintain healthy family relationships at home?
Some days, I’m just glad I completed some work, fed the cat, walked the dog and cooked a healthy dinner for our family. One of my friends spends time calling family members around the country and putting together photo albums. Another friend says her days are marked by Zooming with her colleagues, sorting the mail and finding matching socks in her dresser drawer.
In these times of pandemic performance pressure, set aside your expectations of others. Accept that they’re meeting their own needs and achieving their most important goals. Avoid comparing yourself to others and as Conway says, create a meaningful life by doing what matters to you. For today, I’m busy raking leaves and waving at neighbors when I’m outside.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.