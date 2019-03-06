George is a great listener, affectionate and attractive, everything Carly Crandel looks for in her male companion.
In fact, Crandel believes George is so attractive that posing for a calendar would make him the envy of the community.
“No one stands a chance with George. He is so incredibly good-looking that on a scale from 1 to 10 he rates a 13,” Crandel said of her English bulldog, whom she plans to enter in the Coolest St. Patty’s Day Dog 2019 Photo/Calendar Contest.
Hosted by the nonprofit Monument Hill Kiwanis Club, the photo/calendar fundraiser/contest is designed to benefit suicide prevention efforts in District 20 and 38 schools. The MHKC hopes to raise $18,000 that will support Sources of Strength programming at D-38’s two high schools and programming at D-20 schools.
Several years ago, El Paso County drew national attention when 37 youth suicides occurred in a two-year period. Unfortunately, that number hasn’t improved and the county leads the nation in this statistic.
“Our youth are the future of our nation and we must act,” said MHKC President Larry Young. “We’ve resolved to help the professionals do more to combat this terrible cycle.”
R.F. Smith, MHKC vice president of Community Relations, said the club decided to enter the fight against youth suicide in the community by raising funds to enable two county school districts to improve their ability to combat this destructive trend.
By navigating to the club’s website, MHKiwanis.org, citizens can participate in a fun contest designed to help MHKC in its fight to save youth. The contest’s net proceeds will be donated to District 20 and 38 schools to fund programs designed to combat the causes of youth suicide. One program, the award-winning “Sources of Strength,” is in use in these districts.
Funding also will go toward bringing in counselors who specialize in behavioral and psychological pressures facing youth.
Citizens are encouraged to enter the contest by uploading a photo and short narrative about their favorite dog, preferably in St Patrick’s Day costume, at monumenthillkiwanis.org. Pay the entry fee of $10 and $1 per vote. The highest number of votes collected by March 20 will be named the Coolest St. Patty’s Dog.
In addition to having their photo published in the calendar, the top dog will be crowned 2019 Coolest St. Patty’s Dog, and receive a $100 gift certificate and a VIP position in the 2019 MHKC 4th of July Parade. First and second runners-up will receive a $50 gift certificate and have their photo published in the month of their choice.
The school year calendar will run from Aug. 1 of this year to July 31, 2020, and will help buy the right amount of calendars so valuable funds are not wasted on extra stock.
According to Julie Stephen, public information officer for Lewis-Palmer School District 38, the district values its partnership with MHKC, who generously gives their time with numerous fundraising events.
“Their contributions greatly impact our students in many positive ways,” Stephen said.
The MHKC is an organization comprised of 150 local men and women who volunteer more than 15,000 hours annually in support of their mission of “Making a Difference for Youth and Our Community.”
The MHKC meets from 7:30-9:30 a.m. on Saturdays at Lewis-Palmer Administration Building Learning Center, also known as Big Red, at 146 Jefferson St., Monument. Guests are welcome and membership is open to the public.
To learn more about the contest, visit gogophotocontest.com/stpattydogcontest. For information about the MHKC, email monumenthillkiwanis@gmail.com or visit monumenthillkiwanis.org/07Kiwanis.html.