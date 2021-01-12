The past year was a challenge for holiday gift-givers like me.
I like to buy my family presents that get them out of the house and offer new experiences. Tickets to traveling Broadway shows and big league baseball games, and gift cards to couple’s dates like champagne breakfast cruises and whale-watching trips are always popular. But last month, with one son cloistered away preparing to teach college in a few weeks and another son and daughter-in-law quarantining in L.A. County — the epicenter of the pandemic — tickets to events were off the table. I had to rack my brain to come up with new gift ideas, but without breaking the budget. I love a good deal, especially during uncertain economic times, and double-especially around the holidays.
Early on, I pledged to buy local, and a couple of trips to downtown Colorado Springs and Old Colorado City small businesses turned up lots of goodies. My family enjoys Colorado-inspired presents, and I filled their gift bags with books, outdoor gear, original artwork, and tasty treats from my favorite local shops. I found inspiration in the year’s events, too.
For example, all that handwashing with antibacterial soaps has sapped the moisture from my skin, so I got everyone a tube of hand lotion. I know that sounds like an old lady gift, but I figured if I’m using more hand lotion, other people are, too. My favorite brand right now is 1000 Roses Body Butter by Andalou Naturals, available at grocery, drug, and beauty supply shops all over town. I got mine at Sprouts.
Three gifts I gave were inspired by — believe it or not — breaking my arm. When I was struck by rockfall a few months ago and had to hike down to the trailhead in the dark, I pulled a headlamp out of my pack to light the way. But with a broken arm, I couldn’t get the lamp’s elastic headband stretched over my head with just one hand. That’s when I remembered the silly hat a friend had given me a few months earlier — a fleece cap with built-in LED lights. I slipped it on my head, pushed the button, and voila — instant light! Panther Vision Powercaps are sold at all the major home improvement stores, including Lowe’s, which is where I picked up a dozen for holiday gifts.
The second broken arm inspired gift was a hair turban, because trying to put a towel on your head after a shower is nearly impossible with one hand. These thirsty towels are designed with elastic to stay put and have a long tail that you twist around your hair and fasten in place with a big button. You can pick up Aquis hair turbans at several major retailers around town including Kohl’s and Bed, Bath & Beyond.
The third broken arm gift was a detangling comb for wet hair. The new ones have wavy teeth that act like fingers to smooth out tangles, and mine cut my left-handed combing time in half. You can buy these at the grocery store, drugstore or beauty supply shop. I got Wet Brush combs for everyone on my list at King Sooper’s.
Two stand-out gifts weren’t purchased locally, but they’re good enough to tell you about. One was for my eldest son and daughter-in-law. Last year I sent them birthday tickets to Hamilton at Pantages Theatre and Green Day at Dodger Stadium, but both shows were postponed. I decided to play it safe for Christmas and bought them a one-month subscription to a food delivery service. They’ll receive all the ingredients and recipes for three meals for two people, for four weeks. I’ve never tried a service like this myself, but Purple Carrot’s meals are all vegan and the price was less than what they’d pay to go out for dinner in L.A. Plus, it will give them a break from their usual, go-to homemade and order-in meals.
The other gift is one I received, an Echo Show. It’s one of those little screens with Alexa built in that you use to call people, record video messages, play music, control smart appliances, and lots of other stuff. My son programmed his so whenever he says, “It’s Christmas,” the tree lights come on and holiday music starts playing. I swore I’d never put a camera or a microphone in my home, but you can cover the camera with a sliding shutter and turn the microphone off with a button. With family spread so far apart, it’s nice to see people face-to-face without using my phone or laptop. Of course, they have to have one, too, so I guess you know what everyone’s getting for Valentine’s Day.
I know the holidays are about more than presents, but short of a kind word or cash, giving a gift that makes life safer, easier, or a little better is the best we can do right now, at a time when live events, gatherings, and even hugs aren’t an option.
I hope you got everything you wanted for Christmas. If you didn’t, treat yourself to something nice, and if you did, give to someone else. You don’t need a holiday, a pandemic, or a broken arm to be inspired to make someone else’s life a little better. All you need are a few bucks and some imagination. Think about what makes you smile — whether it’s hand lotion that smells like roses, a hair towel that stays on your head, or a smart videophone that plays music — and make it happen for someone else. You’ll make them happy, and that’ll make you happy, too. It’s like getting two smiles for the price of one. And who doesn’t love a good deal this time of year?
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.