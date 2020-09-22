Hiking Colorado trails in September ... it doesn’t get much better. Except for the occasional freak snowstorm, temperatures are nearly perfect and thunderstorms are rare. Normally, most tourists have departed and we have our now golden paths to ourselves.
This year may be different as tourists linger to take advantage of what our state has to offer. If your favorite trails are still crowded, consider a few newer trails.
The new northern return trail is much more than an alternate route off the Incline. For those who enjoy well-built, meandering trails providing stunning views, give this one a try. You can make a free Incline reservation and access it at tie 1300, where it hugs the mountain, passing beneath towering boulders and through woodlands before opening onto a spectacular 180-degree view. It’s a gentle downhill path on a comfortable tread, eventually connecting to the Ute Regional Trail and a return to the Incline Trailhead. If you wish to avoid the Incline altogether you can just hike it up and back for a roundtrip of about three miles.
Incline Friends partnering with Colorado Springs Parks created this new trail. The Friends have advocated for it for nearly a decade as a way to lessen traffic on Barr Trail and improve safety for Incline users. Surprising to some, local rescuers say the Barr Trail is the source of more rescue calls than the Incline. Nevertheless, by offering first-time Incline users another alternative, Incline Friends hope to minimize the number of users who might become distressed.
The newly opened Pineries Open Space in Black Forest is becoming a regional favorite. The nine-mile rolling forest trail looping the thousand-acre El Paso County open space is attracting long distance runners, mountain bikers and equestrians. The parking lot was built for all users and has considerable space for horse trailers. On a typical weekend you’ll see young families out hiking, biking and thoroughly enjoying this immense natural playground.
As temperatures cool, Cheyenne Mountain State Park becomes an excellent option for hiking and mountain biking. Friends of the park just initiated an Ambassador Program to provide useful tips to visitors. With 21 trails stretching over 27 miles, there’s plenty of information to share. The Ambassadors are out on the trails to provide guidance and suggestions.
Communities have dealt with the pandemic related crowds in various ways, reflecting trends across the country. Some such as Manitou Springs and Palmer Lake have attempted to limit trail access. Others like Green Mountain Falls and Colorado Springs have sought out other solutions.
There will be calls for a mass calendar burning at the end of 2020 — and for good reason. Who doesn’t long for a return to “normalcy?” If there is a tiny silver lining to all this, when the pandemic struck and we all headed outdoors seeking healing and restoration, many of us tried new trails and learned to love our favorites that much more.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.