The Council of Neighbors and Organizations will host its two-part Northside Neighborhood Chats series this month, beginning with a government chat Tuesday.
Part one of the series will feature speakers Colorado Springs District 1 Councilmember Don Knight and District 2 Councilmember David Geislinger, whose districts both encompass northern Colorado Springs. El Paso County Chief Public Information Officer Dave Rose will also speak.
The chat will run from 5:30-7 p.m. at Amanda’s Cantina, 8050 N. Academy Blvd.
This marks the third year of CONO’s efforts at civic education, said Sara Vaas, CONO assistant director, and it has evolved over the years.
“It grew out of the citizens colleges, which CONO used to help put together. (CONO) saw that people were not quite seeing the overlap between city and county. We thought, we’re a non-partisan group; let’s do our own series and bring these two together in the same room.”
CONO’s chat series is shorter and more interactive, including breakout sessions and Q&A sessions to help get and keep residents involved on a more personal level, Vaas said.
“We’ve found that a lot of people like to be more involved in the discussion,” she said.
Tuesday’s government chat includes an interactive municipality budget game designed to help residents understand where county and civic monies come from and how local officials must decide to allocate funds.
Part two of the series is the neighborhood chat, scheduled for Oct. 23 from 5:30-7 p.m., also at Amanda’s Cantina.
“Getting around Town: Traffic and Parking,” will feature speakers Tim Roberts, a traffic engineer with the City of Colorado Springs, and Grant Smith, a CONO board member and president of the Cragmor Neighborhood Association. It will highlight the most important topics identified by northern Colorado Springs residents in a CONO survey posted on Nextdoor.com, Vaas said.
To pinpoint neighborhood-specific issues residents wanted to see addressed, CONO surveyed residents throughout five areas of the city on Nextdoor.com, a private social network for people to connect with their neighbors and communities.
“We pre-surveyed people and asked them what was going on in their neighborhood and what issues were important to them. … We want to put people in contact with their elected officials so that if they want to talk about certain issues, they can. Our mission is to empower neighborhoods and we feel education is empowering,” Vaas said.
Voter registration information will also be available.
For more information on the Northside Neighborhood Chat, visit tinyurl.com/ycs2xnph.