YOUTHS CELEBRATE WESTERN HERITAGE THROUGH WESTERN SPIRIT COLORING CONTEST
Children ages 11 and younger are invited to participate in the 2019 Western Spirit coloring contest, which provides awareness of and promotes western heritage and culture in the Pikes Peak region. The contest allows youth to embrace this western heritage in a creative way.
There are three age categories: 5 and younger, 6-8 years and 9-11 years. Winners in each category receive a family four-pack of tickets to the Saturday matinee at the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo on July 13; four tokens to the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast on June 19; and will get to ride the float in the Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo Days Parade on July 9 (an adult must accompany their child).
Interested contestants may pick up an entry form at any of the Pikes Peak Library District library branches, YMCA or may download the coloring page at tinyurl.com/y4dp4pll.
Print the drawing on an 8 1/2-by-11-inch paper and have your child complete it using any media (crayon, watercolor, colored pencil, paint, etc.). Drop off the entry at the ProRodeo Hall of Fame and receive a free kids’ admission with a paying adult, or mail the entry to:
ProRodeo Hall of Fame
Attention: Kent Sturman
101 ProRodeo Drive,
Colorado Springs, CO 80919
The deadline is April 19. Call 528-4714 or email ksturman@prorodeo.com with questions.
SKSF RECEIVES GRANT TO ASSIST ZACH’S PLACE
Special Kids Special Families (SKSF) recently received a $2,000 grant from Brady, a full-time janitorial supply, equipment and food service distributor, to assist Zach’s Place child and respite care program supporting children with disabilities and special needs.
Brady has a long and philanthropic history and their charitable giving campaign, “Brady Shines,” was developed as a part of their 70th anniversary celebration in which Brady awards numerous grants supporting education and youth based organizations.
During this cycle of grants, awards were given to organizations focused on children with disabilities with an added theme of “Supporting the Disabled.” SKSF was one of 11 award winners chosen.
“The Brady Shines selection committee had the unenviable role of selecting amongst more than 80 wonderful programs all over the country,” said Travis Brady, president and CEO. “Brady Shines is proud to support Special Kids Special Families. Thank you for the tremendous work you do for our communities.”
Special Kids Special Families is a Colorado nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote, strengthen and support individuals with disabilities and their families. Since 1998, SKSF provides respite and specialized care for children and adults with disabilities and special needs. Various programs offer community support services to families and are designed to meet the needs of individuals with disabilities throughout their lifespan.
According to the SKSF website, Zach’s Place, located at 4795 Granby Circle, offers active, structured and free play while teaching life skills and socialization skills to children with disabilities. It is one of only two licensed child care facilities in Colorado providing specialized care for these types of children, and seeks to strengthen families by providing quality respite care in a nurturing environment, whether for a day, overnight, or weekend. We also help children achieve their greatest level of independence through life skills training.