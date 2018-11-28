URGENT CARE NOW MOBILE
Anywhere Urgent Care is now accepting Medicare, United Health, Anthem Blue Shield and Blue Cross.
Eileen Flavin, local nurse practitioner, is in her second year of her mobile urgent care practice, Anywhere Urgent Care — the first mobile urgent care service in Colorado Springs.
With flu season approaching, Flavin estimates more than doubling her visits now that she is working with insurance companies. Flavin and her staff will come to a patient’s home after hours and on weekends, when doctor’s offices are traditionally closed. Besides Influenza, patients are treated for ear infection, fever, sore throat, respiratory infection, mild dehydration, urinary tract infection, minor suturing, and medication refills. Anywhere Urgent care also provides at home testing.
Flavin treats all age groups.
For more information, visit anywhereurgentcare.com or call Nancy Ruppert, NPR Advertising, LLC at 460-5176.
ANNUAL CRÈCHE EXHIBIT, LIVE NATIVITY PERFORMANCE PRESENTED THIS WEEKEND
The annual Crèche Exhibit and Live Nativity Performance presented by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be held at the chapel, 8710 Lexington Drive, Friday and Saturday.
While visiting, peruse the display of more than 500 nativity scenes collected from around the world.
The indoor crèche exhibit, now in its 10th consecutive year, includes an expansive display of unique nativity scenes on loan from local community members. Several crèche exhibits come with historic backgrounds and others from travels abroad. A fan favorite includes one that survived the Waldo Canyon fire. Children can enjoy the interactive room where they can get up close and personal, and touch the displays.
Inspiring choirs and guests perform holiday music in the background. This year’s performers include John Stoffey, piano soloist; The U.S. Air Force Academy LDS Cadet Choir directed by Vickie Edwards; Pikes Peak Youth Ringers, directed by Jan Weiser; and “Come Saturday Morning,” a women’s vocal octet singers and Pikes Peak Flute Choir quartet ensemble.
Exhibit hours are Friday from 2 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 1 to 8 p.m.
The live outdoor Nativity Performance is a reenactment of the story of Jesus’ birth portrayed by 25 cast members along with live animals which completes the historic scene. This is the 13th year for the production. Free hot chocolate is provided and warm dress suggested. The performance lasts approximately 20 minutes. Performance hours are Friday and Saturday at 6 and 7 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public. Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado, but are not required. For more information, visit coloradospringscreche.net.
MICHAEL MARTIN MURPHEY CELEBRATES 25TH ANNUAL “COWBOY CHRISTMAS” TOUR
For 25 years, singer-songwriter Michael Martin Murphey has been riding across the Southwest spreading his message of cowboy cheer.
Now with the silver anniversary of his “Michael Martin Murphey’s Cowboy Christmas,” Murphey remains as passionate about that message as ever.
“What I try to do is encourage people to think of the spirit of giving, charity and forgiving, which is the spirit of Christmas,” he said. “It’s not about cramming a Christmas message down people’s throats. It’s about delivering that beautiful message of Christmas for people.”
This year, Murphey and his Rio Grande Band will perform “Cowboy Christmas” in nearly 20 cities, including at Colorado Springs’ Shockley-Zalabak Theater at the Ent Center for the Arts Dec. 6.
In recent months, Murphey has been preparing for the tour updating the popular program to include songs not present in previous years. He will also be incorporating songs from his new acclaimed release, “Austinology: Alleys of Austin,” a project that pays tribute to the early years of the Austin Music Scene when Murphey, Jerry Jeff Walker, Gary P. Nunn and more laid the groundwork for the Outlaw Movement with WIllie Nelson, and in the process setting the stage for what has now become known as “Americana” music.
The Ent Center for the Arts is located at 5225 N. Nevada Ave.
For tickets and up-to-date concert information, visit michaelmartinmurphey.com.