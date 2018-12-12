SADDLETREE HOMES FOUNDER LEE BOLIN DIES AT 74
Lee Bolin, Founder of Saddletree Homes, passed away at home Dec. 1 at the age of 74.
Born and raised in Missouri, Bolin relocated to California at a young age, spending most of his life there before moving to Colorado Springs in 1994. One of the most well-known home builders in the area, Bolin’s Saddletree Homes has been a legacy 45 years in the making.
Bolin is survived by wife Mickey, to whom he was married for 57 years; two daughters and their spouses, Nancy and Carmine Delisio and Janet and Darren Case; three grandchildren: Justin Case, Zachary (and spouse Katelyn) Case, and Alessandro Delisio; and great-granddaughter Lillian Case.
As an 18-year-old he set his first nail on May 1, 1962 and within six months he was running his own framing crew. After nine years, he began a construction company in May 1971. By 1986, Bolin was running one of the largest framing contractors in Southern California with nearly 1,100 carpenters.
He built his own home, start to finish, in 1975. In the 1980s he built homes as a hobby while also running his framing business. Bolin brought Saddletree Homes to Colorado Springs when he relocated in 1994.
Bolin is remembered as a man of integrity and character. He was an active part of his family member’s lives and was proud of their accomplishments.
Kelly Barcus, Bolin’s business partner of 35 years, has taken over the helm of Saddletree Homes.
“Lee has been a large part of my life,” Barcus said. “I met him through my wife, Cheryl, when we were young, and he has played a significant role in our family’s lives as well. He has provided me with experience and wisdom and has been an excellent partner since 1981. I will miss him, and I know that our customers and colleagues will too. It is with a sense of pride and responsibility that I carry on the legacy of excellence that Saddletree Homes stands for.”
A celebration of Bolin’s life was held Dec. 8.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Calvary Worship Center in Bolin’s honor are suggested. It is located at 501 Castle Road, Colorado Springs.
ORTHODONTIC EXPERTS COLORADO SPRINGS TO GIVE FREE ORTHODONTIC CONSULTATIONS, EXAMS AT BOB TELMOSSE’ EVENT
Orthodontic Experts of Colorado Springs will be at the Bob Telmosse' event Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Norris Penrose Event Center, offering free orthodontic consultations and exams to adults and children.
The annual event is expected to bring in more than 200 visitors, and the Orthodontic Experts team will offer consultations and exams on the spot at their booth.
In conjunction with the Bob Telmosse’ event, Orthodontic Experts will be holding a toy drive for the community. If able, families are encouraged to bring a toy to donate at the time of consultation. The team will also give out free giveaways.
“The Bob Telmosse’ Christmas Charity event brings all the families of the Colorado Springs community together for one big holiday extravaganza,” said Orthodontic Experts Colorado Springs clinic manager Marina Zapata.
Community members may sign up today and reserve a spot ahead of time. To schedule a consultation at the event, call 596-3138 to speak with Marina.
NORAD TRACKS SANTA PROGRAM KICKS OFF FOR 2018
The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating its 60th anniversary of defending the homeland along with its tradition of tracking Santa’s journey around the globe on Dec. 24.
“In addition to our day-to-day mission of defending North America, we are proud to carry on the tradition of tracking Santa as he travels along his yuletide flight,” said Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander NORAD and U.S. Northern Command. “The same radars, satellites and interceptors employed on December 24 are used year-round to protect Canada and the United States.”
NORAD is a binational U.S. and Canadian Command charged with aerospace and maritime warning and aerospace control of North America as well as monitoring aerospace activity globally. However, every year during the holidays, NORAD assumes the supplementary mission of tracking Santa as he travels around the world. It all started in 1955 when a local ad directed children to call Santa – only the number was misdialed. Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD.
Now, the 63rd iteration of NORAD Tracks Santa kicks off Dec. 1, with a more mobile friendly website, social media channels, “Santa Cam” streaming video and a call center that will be operating around the clock on Dec. 24. More than 1,400 volunteers are expected to join NORAD on Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado Springs to help track Santa’s journey.
This year’s contributors include: the 21st Space Wing, Acuity Scheduling, Adobe, Alaska NORAD Region, Analytical Graphics, Inc., Agingo, Amazon Alexa, Avaya, Bing®, Canadian NORAD Region, Canadian Forces Museum of Aerospace Defence, CenturyLink, Cesium, Cherry Hill Programs, The Citadel Mall, Civil Air Patrol, Christmas in the Park, Colorado Springs Chamber & Economic Development Corporation, Continental NORAD Region, CradlePoint, Defense Video & Imagery Distribution Systems, DoD News, DoD Education Activity, The Elf on the Shelf, Getty Images, Globelink Foreign Language Center, Hewlett Packard, Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo, Kids.gov, Lockheed Martin, Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Microsoft®, Microsoft Azure, Naden Band of Maritime Forces Pacific, Newsline360, Office Depot®, OnStar, Plantronics, Portable North Pole, Prefixa, Proactive, S4, SiriusXM®, Space Foundation, Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, U.S. Air Force Band, U.S. Air Force Academy Band, U.S. Department of State Family Liaison Office, U.S. Olympic Committee, and Verizon.
The NORAD Tracks Santa website can be found at noradsanta.org. On Dec. 24, users may call or text 1-877-HiNORAD for Santa’s up-to-date location.
COLORADO SPRINGS CHORALE ANNOUNCES AUDITIONS FOR SPRING OF 62ND SEASON
The Colorado Springs Chorale, under the direction of Artistic Director Deborah Jenkins Teske, invites singers to audition for the premier adult symphonic choir in the Pikes Peak Region.
The Chorale performs regularly in its independently produced concerts, and with top musical ensembles of the region including the Colorado Springs Philharmonic, Opera Theatre of the Rockies, US Air Force Academy Band, and Chamber Orchestra of the Springs. Auditions for all voice parts will be held Jan. 8 and 9, 2019, at First Christian Church, 16 E. Platte Ave. Auditions are by appointment only and can be scheduled by calling Jamie Grandy at the Chorale office at 634-3737 or by emailing jamie@cschorale.org.
The 62nd season will include spring performances at Pikes Peak Center and the Shockley-Zalabak Theater at the new Ent Center for the Arts. Season highlights will include the “Crossings” concert with guest artist Ormao Dance Company. The concert will feature the world premiere performance of a new work by renowned choral composer Shawn Kirchner. In May, the Chorale will perform with the US Air Force Academy Band at a concert honoring Armed Forces Day. In addition, the Chorale has accepted an invitation to travel to Normandy, France in 2020 as the exclusive choir for the ceremonies commemorating the 76th anniversary of D-Day and the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.
Singers should prepare one selection (no longer than three minutes) from opera, oratorio, cantata (sacred or secular), art song, or a concert arrangement of a folk song, hymn, or Broadway excerpt. It need not be in a foreign language or be memorized. No pop songs should be performed. The audition will also include sight singing, aural recall, rhythm reading, and vocal exercises to demonstrate vocal range. More information and audition resources are available at cschorale.org/sing.