RE/MAX REALTOR ANNETTE VIRGIL COLLECTS TOYS FOR KIDS THROUGH HOLIDAY DONATION DRIVE
RE/MAX Realtor Annette Virgil and The Virgil Team, Blake Szentmartoni and Randy Virgil, are hosting a holiday toy donation drive for Toys for Tots as part of the NALA’s collective cause marketing program, which encourages business across the country to collect at the same time.
New, unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Virgil Team’s office, 1740 Chapel Hills Drive, now through Dec. 14.
Spanning three generations, The Virgil Team, Annette, Randy and Blake, specialize in residential and rural real estate, including horse properties. Giving back to the community is a big part of who they are and what they do. “We are doing a holiday drive to help children in need have some well-deserved holiday magic,” Annette said. “I encourage anyone to participate by stopping by the office and simply donating a toy for this worthy cause. Just one toy can make a difference in a child’s life.”
Toys for Tots, whose mission is to collect new, unwrapped toys each holiday season and distribute them as Christmas gifts to children in need, is a program run by the United States Marine Corps Reserve, which distributes toys to children who may not otherwise receive a gift for Christmas. It was founded in 1947, and since its inception the Marines have distributed more than 530 million toys to more than 244 million children across the United States.
USAFA PREP SCHOOL CADETS, CHAPLAINS PARTNER WITH HABITAT FOR HUMANITY ON LOCAL BUILD PROJECT
Beginning Oct. 13, The Air Force Academy Prep School and 10th Air Base Wing Chaplains partnered with Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity on a six-week home building project at the Thrivent Builds house in Fountain.
Chaplains Capt. Lane Campbell and Brian Cameron initiated the effort that includes 16 Prep School cadet candidates and staff, led by cadet candidate Johnny Montgomery. The Academy volunteers are instrumental in making sure the house will be completed before Christmas.
This is the 12th year Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity and Thrivent Financial have teamed up to build houses in El Paso County and the first year that the Academy’s wing chaplains and Prep School have joined the effort.
The home is being built for Penny and her five children (ages 1 and 1/2 to 14) who need an affordable and permanent home. Last year, Penny became the sole provider for her niece’s newborn twins. With the premature babies joining the family, Penny’s mobile home rental would not suffice. She moved to another rental home, but the increased cost has become a financial strain for her.
“How nice it would be to go to bed and think, ‘I did it. We did it. We are finally homeowners,’” Penny said.
And all in time for Christmas.