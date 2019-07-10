PARADE OF PONDS RAISES $2,500 FOR CHARITY
The 13th annual Purely Ponds Parade of Ponds charity pond and waterfall tour saw $2,500 raised and donated to The Boys & Girls Club of the Pikes Peak Region.
This year’s donation to the Boys & Girls Club included ticket sales with a matching donation from Purely Ponds. “This organization provides programs that help young people succeed in school, stay healthy, learn important life skills, pursue interests in the arts and sports and explore vocational choices. The Boys & Girls Club is a remarkable organization in our community,” stated a release from Purely Ponds Fine Landscapes.
Residents toured a parade route the last weekend in June boasting 30 residential and commercial stops around Colorado Springs, Monument, and the surrounding areas, with ponds of various sizes and shapes showcased alongside trendy pondless waterfalls, streams, spring fountains and basalt stone columns.
The 2019 People’s Choice winner was stop No. 16, The Oakmont Oasis, a double water feature featuring two 3-foot waterfalls pouring into a picturesque 8-foot-by-11-foot mature pond, plus an additional charming pondless waterfall surrounding the private patio. This was also voted the 2014 People’s Choice winner.
The 14th annual event is scheduled for the last weekend in June 2020.
MVEA ANNUAL MEETING BRINGS CO-OP COMMUNITY TOGETHER
The Mountain View Electric Association Inc. held its annual meeting last month at Palmer Ridge High School, featuring information booths and prize drawings along with the business meeting.
Each year, the meeting strives to mind the electric cooperative’s business and build a sense of community, according to a statement by the MVEA.
Before the meeting, members visited booths to learn more about MVEA’s services and programs, including its Operation Round Up, the Co-op Connections program and MVEA’s popular energy efficiency rebate program, supported by Tri-State Generation and Transmission.
This year, two districts held elections after their directors’ three-year terms were completed: District 3, Errol Hertneky; and District 5, Kevin L. Paddock. Each district was uncontested and each incumbent director was re-elected for a new term.
Education Chair Milton Mathis, District 4, gave a report on the $25,000 in scholarships awarded this school year, while CEO Jim Herron recognized MVEA’s 2019 essay contest winners.
Herron and Board President Joe Martin reported on the state of the cooperative, including highlights of MVEA’s progressive capital credits program, continued growth due to new construction, co-op improvements and additions including a digital meter upgrade through 2020, and MVEA’s tree trimming program to help members mitigate future outages in heavily treed areas.
Six winners of MVEA’s $500 Whole Home LED giveaway were also announced: Cheryl Dempsey of Cimarron Hills, Larry Laughlin of Black Forest, Lunita Ferguson of Monument, Mary Freeman of Elizabeth, Bret Haycock of Falcon and Donald Stenger of Peyton.
MVEA’s 79th annual Meeting of Members will be held June 4, 2020 in Falcon.