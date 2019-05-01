Community briefs: National Security Agency names USAFA 2019 NSA Cyber Exercise champion; AMR welcomes newest therapy dog in training
NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY NAMES USAFA 2019 NSA CYBER EXERCISE CHAMPION
National Security Agency recently announced that U.S. Air Force Academy is the winner of the 2019 NSA Cyber Exercise (NCX). More than 100 women and men from the U.S. Military Academy, U.S. Naval Academy, U.S. Air Force Academy, and the U.S. Coast Guard participated in the three-day competition designed to develop and test cybersecurity skills. This year’s exercise was held April 15 -17 at the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“The women and men who participated in this year’s event represent the best and the brightest of the next generation of cyber warriors,” said Gen. Paul M. Nakasone, commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and director National Security Agency/chief, Central Security Service. “We commend them for their dedication to service in protecting the nation from ever-evolving cyber threats.”
Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) students from Texas A&M University, the University of North Georgia, and Norwich University also participated in NSA’s NCX as non-competing teams.
During the exercise, cadets and midshipmen engaged with NSA personnel to execute and evaluate cyber mission strategies and complete cyber operation scenarios in real-time. Exercise scenarios included forensics, cyber policy, data analysis, software development, cyber policy, and a cyber combat exercise.
NSA’s NCX is a year-round cyber education program culminating with an unclassified exercise designed to reinforce the learning principles gained in the classroom. NCX provides an integrated program at the undergraduate level that helps to advance strategic cybersecurity through education and training to develop and test cybersecurity skills, teamwork, planning, communication, and decision making.
AMR WELCOMES NEWEST THERAPY DOG IN TRAINING
AMR Colorado Springs has introduced a therapy dog for employees.
Dex is a Goldendoodle who came to AMR in mid-January. The AMR’s therapy dog program began in June 2016, hoping to provide comfort to the city’s first responders. Additional dogs were added after the deployment of Saydee and Bodhi to the Oct. 1, 2017 mass shooting in Las Vegas.
The therapy dog team is composed of standard-size hypoallergenic breeds — so far Goldendoodles (a hybrid Golden Retriever and poodle) and a Sheepadoodle (hybrid Old English sheepdog and poodle). New additions come to the team as puppies, as they are more easily trained and can learn the needs and stress levels of first responders. The dogs are trained to work higher levels of therapy dog encounters. Basic obedience training and exposure/experience training are key factors addressed while in-training, and safeguard the dog’s prospects of passing evaluations to become a successful certified therapy dog in the first responder industry.
The AMR therapy dog program’s vision is to support and address EMTs’ and paramedics’ mental health needs. The team is an addition to the professional CISM teams AMR currently utilizes in small and large-scale situations. The team enhances debriefing gatherings, where personnel can utilize the services of a trained and certified therapy dog to express and release the emotional stress they may carry or bottle up after a difficult call.
The team’s mission is to be present for AMR personnel locally and nationally, answering the call when needed. Deployments range from MCIs, natural disasters and more.
Dex has begun his obedience training and once fully trained as a therapy dog will house 24 hours a day at AMR’s operation and will be available at all times.
Dex has had an immediate impact since his arrival. Crews prior to their shift come to visit him in the office.
“He just brightens my day,” said one paramedic at the beginning of her shift.