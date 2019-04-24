Community briefs: Local volunteers honored by Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity; and more
LOCAL VOLUNTEERS HONORED BY PIKES PEAK HABITAT FOR HUMANITY
Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) celebrated its volunteers April 11 at The Pinery at the Hill, announcing these winners:
Chris Brownlow Golden Hammer Award: Ryan Mohling. The award is bestowed upon an individual who displays strong leadership, a good attitude and a servant spirit. This person believes in the philosophy of PPHFH within and outside the organization.
Millard Fuller Award: Harry Moore. Moore was selected for the award for his demonstration of leadership, going above and beyond the call of duty, and asking others to get involved.
Linda Fuller Award: Joel Hamilton. The Linda Fuller Award is given to the person who completes outstanding work, exemplifies compassion and devotion for PPHFH’s future homeowners during and after their path to homeownership.
Journeyman Award: Barry Mullane, awarded for showing a long-term commitment to PPHFH and performing vital behind-the-scenes work to keep PPHFH running smoothly.
Construction Group of the Year Award: US Air Force Academy Preparatory School.
ReStore Group of the Year Award: Mile High Youth Corp.
The President’s Volunteer Service Award was also presented to individuals who achieved a prerequisite number of volunteer hours during 2018:
Lifetime (10,000 or more hours): George Hammond.
Gold (500 or more hours in one year): Frank Bernhard, John Chittenden, John Comes, Mike Gallagher, John Lesnak, Harry Moore and Alex St. Clair.
Silver (250-499 hours in one year): Suzanne Ballard, Steve Boyce, Don Kayon, Ruth Love, Paul McSpadden, Barry Mullane, Jim Nolan, Ken Percival, Robert Ray, Bernie Redlinger and Ed Santucci.
Bronze (100-249 hours in one year): Mary Banner, Roger Condie, Brian Espravnik Jr., Brian Espravnik Sr., Ed Gass, Tim Grant, Ed Hettler, Vern Kulham, Phil Larish, John Mack, Dean Myers, Robert Rose, Jim Seibert, Gregory Snodgress, Art Thorstensen, Laurel Thorstensen, Bill Wall, Janel Wall and Cathy Youngsma.
Volunteers are a fundamental resource for PPHFH, with 90 percent of each PPHFH house built by volunteers under construction staff supervision. In fiscal year 2018, 3,438 volunteers gave 34,868 hours in administrative assistance, construction of houses, board of directors, committee work, and retail help in the ReStore.
RED LIGHT CAMERA NOW LIVE AT BRIARGATE AREA INTERSECTION
On April 9 a red light safety camera was implemented on the westbound approach of the intersection of Briargate Boulevard and Lexington Drive. A red light camera also went live at the eastbound approach of East Platte Avenue at Chelton Road in southeastern Colorado Springs that day.
The cameras are part of an effort to prevent red light running, the city said in a statement. It aims to “protect drivers, passengers, cyclists and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red light running.”
Last year, there were a record high 48 traffic fatalities in Colorado Springs. So far this year, there have been 11 traffic fatalities, compared to nine this time in 2018.
The program begins with a 30-day warning period to violators. Through May 8, motorists captured by red light cameras running a red light will receive a written warning by mail. Drivers who enter the intersection after the light has turned red will receive a ticket.
Verified violations captured at these intersections on May 9 or later will be issued a citation with a $75 fine. No points will be assessed.
The cameras operate 24/7 and capture images of vehicles when they run a red light at an intersection, the city said. All infractions are reviewed by Colorado Springs Police Department personnel, who will confirm whether a violation has occurred. Signs posted along the street will alert drivers of the red light cameras in use.
Later this spring, red light cameras will go live at the southbound approach of Academy and Dublin boulevards, and at Academy Boulevard and North Carefree Circle in eastern Colorado Springs.
In all, 10 red light safety cameras will be installed at intersections throughout the city. The remaining six intersections will be identified and installed in the future, according to the release.
For more information, visit ColoradoSprings.gov/RedLightSafety.
COMPASSUS RECOGNIZES VOLUNTEER BOB SPAETE FOR COMPASSIONATE SERVICE
During National Volunteer Week last week, Compassus recognized Bob Spaete for providing companionship and support to hospice patients and their loved ones in Colorado Springs. Spaete has been making a difference as a Compassus volunteer since December 2014.
“Bob is more than a volunteer. He is an indispensable part of our care team who offers peace and comfort to those facing life-limiting illness,” said Linda Howland, executive director for Compassus — Colorado Springs. “Bob demonstrates our mission of ensuring patients and families spend their remaining time together creating meaningful moments and lasting memories. We are truly grateful to have him on our team.”
There are an estimated 430,000 trained hospice volunteers providing more than 19 million hours of service to hospice programs each year, according to the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and more than 1.6 million people received hospice care in 2018. Volunteers have an important role in the care provided by physicians and other hospice staff by bringing companionship to people in the final months and weeks of life, providing respite to families and caregivers, and supporting the administrative responsibilities of hospice programs.
“Bob is willing to do whatever it takes to support our patients and families. His motto is, ‘if they need me, I’ll go.’ Day or night, he will travel as far as required to visit a patient in need, whether that means driving 20 minutes or 50 miles to sit at a patient’s bedside for a few minutes or many hours,” said Nancy Oxenhandler, volunteer coordinator for Compassus – Colorado Springs. “Bob is the true definition of selfless, and his service helps us provide quality hospice care to our community. I want to thank Bob and all our volunteers for their commitment to those we serve.”
For information about Compassus — Colorado Springs, visit compassus.com/colorado-springs or call 226-0091.