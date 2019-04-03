LEARN TO SKATE USA TO HOST SKATEFEST AT USAFA
Learn to Skate USA and U.S. Figure Skating have partnered to host their second of five Adaptive SkateFests Saturday at the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Ice Arena from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
The SkateFest will feature two hour-long sessions, where beginner skaters will receive free stand-up ice skating lessons taught by certified Learn to Skate USA instructors. The event welcomes people of all ages and skill levels, and complimentary skate rentals and adaptive equipment are available if needed.
This event marks the second of five Adaptive SkateFests that Learn to Skate USA will be hosting coast to coast as a result of a $52,000 grant awarded to U.S. Figure Skating from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs to benefit Veterans, Active Duty military and people with disabilities. The first was held in Arlington, Virginia.
“I was so excited to skate, but I had little to no concept of how it would actually happen,” said Cara Liebowitz, an attendee at the SkateFest in Arlington, “but the event exceeded my wildest dreams, truly. I'll never forget it.”
The grant covers ice time, instruction and equipment designed specifically for skaters with disabilities. Each SkateFest event will retain 10 pieces of equipment, thus allowing them to continue with adaptive skating programs.
Learn to Skate USA offers an adaptive skating program that allows skaters with a range of physical or developmental disabilities to skate. Taught by certified instructors, the program is designed to engage these individuals in the sport for recreation, activity and enjoyment.
Registration for the Colorado Springs SkateFest is now open. Learn more and register at learntoskateusa.com/adaptiveskatefest.
For more information about the event, contact Erika Lehman, manager, Marketing, at elehman@usfigureskating.org.
CREEK THEATRE AT PINE CREEK HIGH SCHOOL PRESENTS ‘THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE’
Creek Theatre at Pine Creek High School is presenting “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” as its spring musical from April 11-13 at the Creek Theatre Auditorium.
This musical comedy follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents as they vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, according to mtishows.com. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. Six spellers enter and one speller leaves.
The show runs nightly at 7 p.m. from April 11-13, with a matinee April 13 at 2 p.m., at the Creek Theatre Auditorium, 10750 Thunder Mountain Ave.
Purchase reserved seats at pchscs.booktix.com. For more information, visit pinecreek.asd20.org/Info/Theatre or email Michele Messenger, Creek Theatre director, at michele.messenger@asd20.org.
D20GAMECON HITS THE SPRINGS APRIL 13
D20GameCon’s 12th biannual gaming convention, GameConXII, comes to Rampart High School April 13.
“Promoting Community Through Gaming,” D20GameCon is a Colorado nonprofit that received 501(c)(3) recognition in 2019. Founded by teachers in 2013, D20GameCon provides a safe place for teens of the Pikes Peak Region to play trading card and tabletop games, having fun while practicing team building and critical thinking skills.
GameConXII is open to local teens in grades 6 through 12, with an early registration fee of $10 ($15 at the door). Interested adults are invited to register as volunteers.
Running 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., attendees participate in a day of roleplaying games (Dungeons and Dragons, etc.), miniature wargames (Warhammer, etc.), card tournaments (Magic the Gathering, etc.), board games, cosplay and chess. Participants receive a swag bag of themed loot paid for by D20GameCon and donated by various gaming companies (Wizards of the Coast, PlayFusion, Konami, Paizo, Chaosium, Steve Jackson Games, Awesome Dice) as well as lunch, provided at a discount by Louie’s Pizza.
An estimated 550 students will be in attendance. To register to attend or volunteer, visit gamebewithyou.org.
Rampart High School is located at 8250 Lexington Drive.