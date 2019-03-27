ISAAC RING ON BOARD AT RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES
Longtime volunteer recruiter and manager Isaac Ring has been hired as volunteer manager at Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Colorado. Isaac brings a wealth of knowledge and experience fostered over a decade of work for local nonprofits Care and Share Food Bank of Southern Colorado and Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity.
“We feel blessed and excited to have the opportunity to have Isaac Ring in the position of volunteer manager,” Executive Director Beth Alessio, said. “Isaac has extensive volunteer management experience with Care and Share and Habitat for Humanity. With his deep passion for volunteers and for our mission, we look forward to further developing the volunteer experience with Isaac’s lead.”
Ring expressed his enthusiasm for his new role. “I am excited to raise volunteer support and awareness for Ronald McDonald House Charities as they build and open a new 25,000-square-foot House near the new, free standing Children’s Hospital Colorado Colorado Springs.”
For more than 32 years, the current Ronald McDonald House at 311 North Logan Ave. has been “home” to more than 10,000 families, keeping them near their critically ill, hospitalized child. The new Ronald McDonald House in Briargate will better serve seriously ill children and their families from southern Colorado, northern New Mexico, western Kansas and beyond. At four times the size of the original Ronald McDonald House, the new House will impact the lives, health and well-being of critically ill children and families for years to come.
17 CITIZENS SWORN IN AS NEW CASA VOLUNTEERS
CASA of the Pikes Peak Region swore in 17 volunteers as officers of the court by Judge William Bain at the El Paso County Combined Courts last week.
Twelve of the 17 new volunteers were sworn in as Court Appointed Special Advocates and they will now begin the work of advocating for children in the court system after being removed from their homes due to abuse, neglect or domestic violence.
The remaining five new volunteers were sworn in as Supervised Exchange and Parenting Time Facilitators. These individuals will ensure a safe environment for children to develop and maintain healthy relationships with non-custodial parents when there is a court order in place for supervised visitation.
Last year, CASA volunteers served 710 children in the Pikes Peak Region. However, there were at least 200 children that CASA could not advocate for due to a shortage of volunteers. These new volunteers will help CASA as it continues to strive to serve all of the children in need in the Pikes Peak Region by the year 2020.
The new volunteers are: Angie Angus, Jessica Erling, Alisha Gonzalez, Elizabeth Hatch, Britney Hines, Trudi Jackson, Steven Keefer, Rosa Regalado, Tracy Sellars, Keema Wilkinson, Germaine Woessner, Shari Young, Kimberly Davenport, Amber Frizzell, Jonathan Plaisted, Mia Salcido and Jessica Snow.
To learn more about how you can become trained as a CASA volunteer, attend CASA’s next volunteer information session Tuesday. More information is available at casappr.org.
FAMILIES NEEDED TO HOST INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
International Student Exchange (ISE), a nonprofit organization, is looking for volunteer families to host international high school students in Academy District 20 in the coming academic year. High school classes will start soon and interested parties must apply immediately.
The international exchange students are between the ages of 15 and 18 and come from countries such as Denmark, Spain, Belgium, Germany, Thailand, Brazil, Italy, Norway, and others.
“The exchange program focuses on bringing the people of the world closer together while educating the leaders of tomorrow through student exchange,” Wayne Brewer, CEO of International Student Exchange, said. American teenagers can also study abroad through International Student Exchange.
The deadline to match students with families is June 1 for most districts. Families can select an international student based on shared interests, hobbies, gender and others. Family screening includes a background check, an in-home interview, and a verification of personal references. The international students are English-speaking and have their own spending money and insurance. Host families provide a caring environment, room, and daily meals.
Families who host ISE students are eligible to claim a $50 charitable contribution deduction on their itemized tax returns for each month they host a student.
For more information, contact local representative Monika Winger at monika.winger@yahoo.com.