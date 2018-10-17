GREAT CLIPS SALONS HOST CUT-A-THON FOR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO
Great Clips salons across Colorado Springs will be hosting a Cut-a-Thon event Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. to support the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. Stylists will provide free haircuts, with a suggested donation of $7. Proceeds will fund an infusion bay at the facility’s new Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.
CITY LAUNCHES YOUTH AMBASSADOR PROGRAM
The City’s Youth Ambassador Program is accepting applications from high school students through Oct. 24. The 18-month program begins in January, allowing students to voice their opinions on decisions impacting the community.
The program offers young people the opportunity to serve as a youth liaison on one of City Council’s boards or commissions. Teens enrolled in a Colorado Springs high school (10th-11th grade) or are a city resident and home-schooled are eligible to apply for a youth liaison position (non-voting) on one of the following boards/commissions. The program runs January 2019 through May 2020.
• Food Policy Advisory Board: Meets the first Thursday of every month at 8:30 a.m.
• Commission on Aging: Meets the first Wednesday of every month at 3 p.m.
• Citizens’ Transportation Advisory Board; Meets the first Tuesday of every month at 2:30 p.m.
• Audit Committee: Meets the third Thursday of every month at 10 a.m.
• Public Art Commission: Meets the third Tuesday of every month at 4 p.m.
• TOPS (Trails, Open Space, and Parks) Working Committee: Meets the first Wednesday of every month at 7:30 a.m.
Applications to the program are due Oct. 24 at 5 p.m. There are several ways to apply:
• Online. Fill out and submit the application at coloradosprings.gov/yap.
• Email. Print the application from the city’s website, fill it out and send it to jpuett@springsgov.com.
• Mail. Print the application from the city’s website, fill it out and mail it to the City Council Office, P.O. Box 1575, MC 1549, Colorado Springs, CO 80901.
• Drop off. Print the application from the City’s Website, fill it out and drop it off at the City Council office, located at 107 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 300.
Find the application and parental permission form at coloradosprings.gov/yap.
Interviews will be held Nov. 5 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 107 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 300. A mandatory training session for the selected youth liaisons will be held Dec. 4 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at City Hall. Youth liaisons must bring their signed parental permission form to the training session.
Contact Jacquelyn Puett, assistant to Council, with questions at 385-5453 or jpuett@springsgov.com.
CSPD RECRUITING VOLUNTEER VICTIM ADVOCATES
CSPD is currently accepting applications for volunteer victim advocates.
The Victim Advocacy Unit (VAU) Volunteer Program enables volunteers to gain insight into the criminal justice system and gain knowledge of the many community resources available to crime victims. The 2019 VAU Volunteer Training Academy starts begins Feb. 4, 2019, and is comprised of four-hour classes Monday and Thursday evenings for nine weeks.
To enroll, complete an online application at springscaps.org. All applicants must complete a criminal background check and polygraph prior to enrollment.
For questions, contact VAU Volunteer Specialist Sam McAfee-Acre at 444-7927. For information on the Victim Advocacy Unit, visit tinyurl.com/y8u5vs5w.