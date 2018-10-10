NONPROFIT SEEKS COMMUNITY REPRESENTATIVES TO JOIN TEAM
The ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a nonprofit educational and cultural exchange organization, is seeking individuals to serve as area representatives in the local community. ASSE provides academic year and semester exchange programs in the United States for high school students worldwide. Students range in age from 15 to 18 years old, have passed a series of academic and character requirements and are awaiting an opportunity to embark on their American adventure.
Area representatives recruit and screen prospective host families, interview students to study abroad and supervise the exchange students in their community. Area representatives are compensated based on the number of students they are supervising, with bonus opportunities.
ASSE’s primary goal is to contribute to international understanding by enabling students to learn about other languages and cultures through active participation in family, school and community life. ASSE’s area representatives make this possible.
For more information about ASSE or becoming an area representative, contact the organization’s Western Regional Office at 1-800-733-2773 or email asseusawest@asse.com. Visit host.asse.com for more information.
COLORADO SPRINGS PHILHARMONIC ANNOUNCES PHILHARMONIC POP SERIES
The Colorado Springs Philharmonic announced the newly named Penrose-St. Francis Health Services Philharmonic Pops, which kicked off late September. The health system is the sponsor of Philharmonic CARES, a community program honoring the crucial work of caregivers in our community.
“We are beyond grateful for the generous partnership of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services. Their view of personal and community health is inspiring, and their exciting commitment to the Philharmonic Pops will mean even more blockbuster performances from our beloved Philharmonic,” said Nathan Newbrough, Philharmonic CEO and president.
A one-year financial commitment from Penrose-St. Francis Health Services established for the first time the naming rights of the Philharmonic Pops series, which includes concerts such as Monster Mash, The Wonderful Music of Oz, Star Spangled Pops and E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial In Concert.
Season tickets remain available for The El Pomar Foundation Masterworks, Penrose-St. Francis Health Services Philharmonic Pops and the Al and Leigh Buettner Signature Series by calling 575-9632 or at csphilharmonic.org.