ELEVATE PRODUCTIONS BRINGS ANNE OF GREEN GABLES - THE MUSICAL TO COLORADO SPRINGS
Elevate Productions of Colorado Ballet Society will present the highly acclaimed musical version of Anne of Green Gables at the First Company Theatre, United Methodist Church, on 420 N. Nevada Ave. in five performances Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.; and Oct. 6-7 at 2 and 7 p.m.
Tickets are $18 for adults and $12 for seniors and children ages 12 and under. They are available online at danceinthesprings.com/tickets.
“Anne fans of all ages will enjoy L.M. Montgomery's timeless story not only for the familiarity of their favorite sweet and spunky orphan, but for the beautiful music and incredible dancing,” said Elevate Productions co-director/choreographer Bethanny Jorenby, who has been on staff at Colorado Ballet Society for three years.
Jorenby also hopes to spread awareness to a need in our community which she has a personal connection to.
“I love the way the show feels fresh and real, not saccharine, and balances the drama and trauma of Anne's life with some incredible humor and one-liners,” Jorenby said. “But, having been in foster care until I was adopted at almost 6 years old, I have a huge passion for orphan care. Anne's story isn't a story of yester-year. There are over 400,000 children currently in the United States foster care system, hundreds of which are right here in El Paso County.
“Besides becoming a foster parent, there are local organizations who help foster kids experience summer camp, mentoring opportunities, or to provide a respite break for those parents fostering on a daily basis. I highly encourage people to check out Royal Family KIDS, icareaboutorphans.org, and Hope and Home for more information here in Colorado Springs.”
Grace Davis, 13, is cast in the title role of the production as Anne Shirley. Davis has been a student at Colorado Ballet Society for a year and has been featured in “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” as Jemima Potts.
“I love the journey Anne takes in this show,” Davis said. “She really does go through a lot, but in the end, it is a very fun, exciting and loveable story.”
GARDEN OF THE GODS PARK TO BENEFIT FROM GARDEN OF THE GODS TRADING POST CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION
The Garden of the Gods Trading Post recently announced that the City of Colorado Springs’ Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department will receive $100,000 each year from 2019 to 2029, for a gift totaling $1 million. The donation, which honors the Trading Post’s Centennial Celebration in 2029, will be gifted through the Garden of the Gods Foundation for the parks department to use for facility improvements within Garden of the Gods Park.
“We are thrilled to receive this generous donation from our partners at the Trading Post,” said Karen Palus, parks director. “This is a wonderful collaboration between the Trading Post, the Foundation and the City, and a great example of community organizations working together toward a common goal; in this case, sustaining the natural beauty of Garden of the Gods Park.”
The oldest continually operating gift shop and gallery in Colorado, the Trading Post has operated in its present manifestation since 1929 when it was founded by Charles E. Strausenback. True to its roots, the Trading Post continues to be an integral part of the area’s history and serves as a popular tourist destination.
"Over the years, the Trading Post has contributed to many initiatives to support Garden of the Gods Park through the parks department, Friends of Garden of the Gods, the Garden of the Gods Foundation, and the Rocky Mountain Field Institute,” said Tim Haas, president of TAT Enterprises, Inc., which owns the Trading Post.
Created in 1994, the Garden of the Gods Foundation works to improve the quality of Garden of the Gods Park by gathering resources and distributing grants that enhance and protect the park.
“The Garden of the Gods Foundation is pleased to have our partner and friend, The Garden of the Gods Trading Post, join us in a long-term commitment to preserve and maintain the Garden of the Gods Park,” said Jan Martin, president of the Garden of the Gods Foundation. “With the generous funding provided by the Garden of the Gods Trading Post we will be able to add additional projects to our annual contribution to the parks department to enhance and protect this registered National Natural Landmark.”