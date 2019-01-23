EL PASO COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE, CSPD ANNOUNCE SPANISH CITIZENS’ ACADEMY
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Colorado Springs Police Department are accepting applications for the Spanish Citizens’ Academy.
The Citizens’ Academy will begin March 21 and will be held every Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. There will be eight sessions, culminating in a graduation ceremony on May 9.
The Academy will offer participants a broad overview and insight into the various functions of the Sheriff’s Office and the CSPD. Applicants will have the opportunity to participate in a tour and demonstration-based Academy to observe firsthand the variety of duties managed by law enforcement. Examples include a tour of the Criminal Justice Center, Evidence Facility, Crime Lab and the Dispatch Center. Additionally, participants will learn about use of force, traffic laws, and vice and narcotics operations.
Those interested in attending the Spanish Citizens’ Academy may download and print an application at cspd.coloradosprings.gov/content/citizens-academy or call CSPD Community Relations at 444-7410 to request an application.
There is no charge to attend the Spanish Citizens’ Academy; however, seating will be limited to the first 30 completed applications received. Applications must be returned no later than 3 p.m. on Feb. 21.
APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR SECOND YEAR OF PEAK ARTS PRIZE
Peak Arts Prize has returned for its second year of funding projects that amplify local arts to new audiences.
On Jan. 10, video applications are invited in three categories:
• Large arts organizations: $7,500 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
• Small arts organizations prize: $5,000 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
• Individual artists prize: $2,500 grant and a $500 digital marketing package with PeakRadar.com.
The 3-minute video application format allows creatives to shine in a new way, engaging the public in the stories of their ideas. The application window closes at midnight on Feb. 10. Expert judges will then select up to nine finalists to advance to public voting online at PeakArtsPrize.org from March 1 through 15, when the community will decide which three projects to fund this year in the Pikes Peak region.
Winners will be announced March 20, and their projects will happen in our community before the end of the calendar year.
“What makes Peak Arts Prize so exciting is its high visibility, shining a new spotlight on our arts community’s standing invitation for more people to experience local arts and culture. From the video applications to the fresh ideas in the projects themselves to the diversity of the applicants, this contest directly asks people what they want to see happen creatively in their own community this year, said Angela Seals, deputy director of the Cultural Office and program coordinator.
Peak Arts Prize is a program of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region, funded by The Fund for the Arts, a fund of the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. With the Cultural Office in the lead of that partnership, Fund for the Arts’ resources can now be offered to eligible creative businesses, like art galleries or dance studios and individual artists, offering broader support to a diverse arts and cultural ecosystem. See detailed rules and eligibility guidelines at peakartsprize.org/rules.
In its first year in 2018, Peak Arts Prize attracted 34 applications from across the region, pulling the largest and most diverse pool of applicants the Fund for the Arts had ever received.