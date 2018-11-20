DONORS, VOLUNTEERS NEEDED FOR 36TH ANNUAL BOB TELMOSSÉ CHRISTMAS GIVEAWAY
The 36th annual Bob Telmossé Christmas Giveaway is in need of donations of toys, bikes or funds to purchase turkeys.
The community is invited to join the Bob Telmossé Foundation at the Full Moon Hike at the Garden of the Gods to benefit the Christmas Giveaway event on Friday from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Please bring donations to the registration table.
The Christmas Givewaway will be held Dec. 22 at the Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (or until supplies run out). The community is invited to come early and dress warm.
The annual giveaway provides a new toy for each child, a stuffed animal, a book and a chance to win a bike. Families also receive a complete Christmas dinner to prepare at home. The only qualification to participate is that children must be present.
The Bob Telmossé Foundation is in need of donations to purchase toys and food, as well as volunteers. Visit santa-bob.org for more information on how to donate or volunteer.
CHORALE TO HONOR THE FALLEN IN NORMANDY, FRANCE, IN 2020
The Colorado Springs Chorale has accepted an invitation to perform in Normandy, France, as the official choir of the ceremonies commemorating the 76th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day invasion and the 75th anniversary of the end of WW II in 2020. The Normandy American Cemetery and the Pointe-du-Hoc Ranger Monument are just two of the performance locations.
“Each year the Historic Programs and the International Salute to Liberation committees search for the very best music ensembles in America to represent the United States at four very important D-Day events in Normandy, France,” said Earl Hurrey (USMC ret.), Selection Chair of the organization Historic Programs, “and the Colorado Springs Chorale is uniquely qualified to represent the United States of America in Normandy. Their professionalism and exceptional musical talent make them the perfect fit to honor the brave veterans of D-Day and to honor those men who made the ultimate sacrifice for freedom and liberty.”
“We are very humbled to be invited to take part in an event that is so important and meaningful to so many,” said Chorale Artistic Director Deborah Jenkins Teske. “Music has the ability to both uplift and console, and the Chorale will do its very best to honor our servicemen and servicewomen while representing our city, our state, and our country.”
During their week in France, the Chorale plans to perform a newly-commissioned work honoring the troops. They will march in the International Salute to Liberation Parade in Sainte-Mère-Église — the first village liberated — and they will present a concert in the city of Paris.