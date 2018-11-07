COMMUNITY INVITED TO DONATE TO BOUNTIFUL BAGS PROGRAM
This year Silver Key’s goal is to fill 1,200 Bountiful Bags will all the trimmings for a memorable Thanksgiving meal for older adults through its Senior Assistance food pantry. Silver Key is inviting the community to help make the holidays special for these seniors. Without the community's support, many of our clients would not have a Thanksgiving meal.
Needed items are:
- Cranberry sauce: whole berry or jellied, 14- or 16-ounce cans.
- Dessert dry mix or canned pie filling.
- Green beans: 14.5-ounce cans.
- Instant mashed potatoes.
- Dry stuffing/dressing, 6-ounce boxes.
- Turkey gravy dry mix: 0.87 (7/8)-ounce packets.
- Yams/sweet potatoes: 29-ounce cans.
Food donations can be dropped off at the following locations through Tuesday during designated hours:
- Province, 2960 Tutt Blvd., daily - 24 hour drop off.
- ViewPointe, 555 S. Rockrimmon Blvd., daily from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
No time to shop? Make a financial donation to Silver Key’s Bountiful Bags food drive. Every dollar donated equals one pound of food and $15 will feed an entire family. Financial donations can be mailed or dropped off at 1625 S. Murray Blvd. or made online at silverkey.org/donate. Please indicate Bountiful Bags in the notes field. To make a donation over the phone, call 884-2321.
For more information about Silver Key’s Bountiful Bags project, call 884-2300.