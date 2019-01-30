COLORADO SPRINGS NONPROFITS LAUNCH BACKPACK CHALLENGE TO GROW KINDNESS ON THE STREETS
The week of Feb. 9-15 marks the 2019 International Random Acts of Kindness Week, and six local nonprofits that provide services for people experiencing homelessness are hoping to inspire greater kindness on the streets of Colorado Springs. Westside CARES, Ecumenical Social Ministries, Urban Peak Colorado Springs, Homeward Pikes Peak, Catholic Charities and Community Health Partnership are banding together to launch a Backpack Challenge. They invite and encourage the public to walk in solidarity with those who have no place to call home, then commit to sharing a little kindness.
Here are some simple Backpack Challenge guidelines:
• Dress down and put on a backpack.
• Walk through town – anywhere and for whatever distance is reasonable, alone or with someone, for as little or as long as you like.
• Pay attention to the people around you, the interactions you have with others, and what’s happening inside you during your walk.
• Share your experience with someone, or with a crowd. Post about your experience on social media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest, etc.) using the hashtags #tryalittlekindness and #COSbackpackchallenge.
• Pass it on: invite someone to take the Backpack Challenge
• Taking a step further: Those wishing to make a larger contribution to the community are invited to donate some kindness on the streets in the form of volunteer hours at a local nonprofit, or a simple commitment to smile when meeting a stranger.
“Homelessness forces people to live in constant crisis — and we are called to respond to that crisis — but we really need to be working at fixing the systems like housing, healthcare and the family unit that are breaking down for our poor and vulnerable,” said Andy Barton, CEO of Catholic Charities of Central Colorado. “That is a big job and it requires community wide support.”
The nonprofit organizations that offer emergency services and day-to-day support such as meals, showers, clothing and laundering services for those without a home are working with the city to develop solutions. They are hoping to address the lack of available, affordable housing as well as larger, systemic issues that affect the poor. Meanwhile, those who are experiencing homelessness are doing their best to survive.
PPLD SURPASSES 1 MILLION EBOOK, AUDIOBOOK CHECKOUTS IN 2018
Pikes Peak Library District reached a record-breaking 1 million digital book checkouts in 2018, Rakuten OverDrive announced last week. The accomplishment illustrates the continued growth of library digital lending of ebooks and audiobooks. Pikes Peak Library District is one of 65 public library systems worldwide that surpassed 1 million checkouts.
Pikes Peak Library District has been providing readers 24/7 access to ebooks and audiobooks for several years. Reader interest and usage has grown every year.
The highest-circulating title Pikes Peak Library District readers borrowed through OverDrive in 2018 was “Outlander,” by Diana Gabaldon. The top-circulating genre, romance, represents the most popular in a vast catalog that also includes mystery, historical fiction and children/young adult.
The top 5 ebook titles borrowed through Pikes Peak Library District’s digital collection in 2018:
“Outlander,” by Diana Gabaldon
“Come Sundown,” by Nora Roberts
“Wonder,” by R. J. Palacio
“The Midnight Line,” by Lee Child
“Origin,” by Dan Brown
The top 5 audiobook titles borrowed through Pikes Peak Library District’s digital collection in 2018:
“1984,” by George Orwell
“The Zookeeper’s Wife,” by Diane Ackerman
“You Are a Badass,” by Jen Sincero
“The Whistler,” by John Grisham
“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” by J. K. Rowling
Readers in Colorado Springs need only a valid library card to access digital books from Pikes Peak Library District’s OverDrive-powered digital collection. Readers can use any major device, including Apple, Android, Chromebook and Kindle. Visit ppld.overdrive.com or download the Libby app to get started and borrow ebooks and audiobooks anytime, anywhere.