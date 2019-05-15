CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL COLORADO, COLORADO SPRINGS ANNOUNCES SOUTHERN COLORADO ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs announced recently the selection of its Southern Colorado Advisory Committee. The 13-person committee is comprised of local leaders across a range of industries including businesses, military, philanthropy, education and health care. The committee will assist the Children’s Colorado Board of Directors and hospital leadership on matters pertaining to the oversight and function of hospital-related operations in southern Colorado, including strategic and operational decisions, and safety and quality outcomes; advocating to community leaders and donors; and representing the Colorado Springs hospital across southern Colorado.
“We are honored to have this prominent group of people serve on our advisory committee to represent and advocate for the interests of the children in our community,” said Margaret Sabin, president of Children’s Colorado, Colorado Springs, and committee chair. “Their input and leadership will be integral as we prepare to open our doors and expand our mission to improve child health across the southern Colorado region.”
The Southern Colorado Advisory Committee includes:
- Chair: Margaret Sabin; president; Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs
- Jena Hausmann, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Colorado
- Kate Faricy, community leader
- Lt. General Michael C. Gould (ret.), CEO, United States Air Force Endowment
- Dr. Mark Hatchell, superintendent, Academy School District 20
- Sally Hybl; trustee, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation; community leader
- Tammy Kraemer, business owner and entrepreneur
- Felix Lopez; chief operating officer, Mt. Carmel Health and Wellness Center; county commissioner, Las Animas County
- Dr. Darvi Rahaman, pediatrician and director, Peak Vista’s Pediatric Health Center
- Dr. Pam Shockley-Zalaback; president, CommuniCon Inc.; chancellor emerita, University of Colorado, Colorado Springs
- Thayer Tutt, vice chairman and CIO, El Pomar Foundation
- Joel Yuhas; president and CEO; UCHealth Memorial Health System, Southern Colorado Market
- Cathy Gendron; member, Board of Directors, Children’s Hospital Colorado Association of Volunteers (AOV); volunteer, AOV, Pikes Peak Chapter
The 111-bed pediatric hospital is expected to be fully open this year.
RE/MAX REALTOR ANNETTE VIRGIL AND TEAM TO WALK FOR MS AWARENESS
Colorado Springs Realtor Annette Virgil, of RE/MAX Properties, Inc., and her colleagues at The Virgil Team are raising awareness about multiple sclerosis, and want fellow Coloradans to help.
Virgil, along with her husband Randy Virgil and son Blake Szentmartoni, are organizing a team for Walk MS, a community event that raises funds to help fight multiple sclerosis. This year’s event in Colorado Springs will take place Saturday in Acacia Park, 115 E. Platte Avenue.
The Virgil Team hopes to raise $4,000 for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Anyone can participate in the event, and walkers can choose from two different routes that range from one to three miles.
Raising public awareness about multiple sclerosis is a personal mission for Virgil. Over the years she has seen friends, family, and coworkers diagnosed with the disease, including her father. She hopes that events like Walk MS will encourage more people afflicted by the disease to seek diagnosis and treatment.
“Multiple sclerosis is one of those ‘sleeping diseases’ that people often do not know they have,” she said. “It can take an extremely long time to figure out that you actually have it. My dad probably had MS for 10 or 20 years before he was diagnosed. Another person I know almost completely lost their eyesight before they began receiving treatment.”
Events like Walk MS are powerful, according to Virgil, because of the large number of people who participate — many of whom have the disease. The Walk MS event in Colorado Springs is expected to draw hundreds of Coloradans from around the Front Range.
All money raised at Walk MS will benefit the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a world free of multiple sclerosis. To sign up or donate to The Virgil Team’s Walk MS effort, visit main.nationalmssociety.org/goto/AnnetteVirgil.
Virgil is a residential and rural specialist working with both buyers and sellers in Colorado Springs, Black Forest, Monument, Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch, Peyton, Calhan and the surrounding areas of El Paso, Elbert and Douglas Counties. Virgil is also a 2005 recipient of the RE/MAX Hall of Fame Award, the Excellence Award, and is a RE/MAX International Platinum Club Member. She is a Certified Residential Specialist and a RE/MAX Properties Agent Council Member. For more information, call 330-1307 or visit virgilteam.com.
RE/MAX Properties, Inc. is located at 1740 Chapel Hills Drive.