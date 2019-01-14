CARE AND SHARE FOOD BANK ANNOUNCES STAFF PROMOTIONS
Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado announced several staff promotions and changes effective Jan. 2.
Lynne Telford remains at the helm of the organization and as Care and Share’s steadfast visionary in the role of CEO. Chris Bender has been named Care and Share Food Bank’s President; Zac Egeler has been named Chief Financial Officer; Greg McClarin has been named Chief Logistics Officer and Shannon Brice has been named Chief Alliance Officer. Jaime McMullen Garcia continues as Share & Care’s Chief Philanthropy Officer and oversees major gifts and development functions within the organization.
As Care and Share’s CEO, Telford will continue to make major organizational decisions and serve as the external communicator on behalf of the organization. She will now house out of a newly established Downtown Colorado Springs office.
“My passion for this organization continues and I’m thrilled to be able to serve in even more of a public way, engaging with our donors and community partners. It is my vision, and our organization’s belief, that no one should go hungry and we are committed to making that a reality here in Southern Colorado” Telford said. “I’m proud of all these team members, and our entire organization for working diligently every day to serve our neighbors.”
Bender previously held the position as Care and Share Chief Financial Officer, handling strategic and operational matters as they relate to budget management and fiscal functions. As Care and Share’s president, Bender will manage day-to-day internal operations. He has an extensive business and financial background and, prior to Care and Share, he was the Vice President of Global Finance and Operations at Cherwell Software.
“I am both honored and excited to take on this new broader role, working with Lynne and Care and Share’s entire amazing staff and volunteers to provide food to our neighbors in need throughout Southern Colorado,” Bender said.
Egeler has been with Care and Share as the controller of the organization. Prior to Care and Share, he served as the financial manager of his family’s business, ServiceMaster of Colorado Springs. McClarin previously held the position as Care and Share Capacity and Logistics Director. As Care and Share’s Chief Logistics Officer, McClarin will oversee food procurement, distributions centers, transportation, and facilities. Brice has worked at Care & Share for 11 years. In her new role, she will work closely with partner agencies and program sites as well as continue to oversee marketing and community engagement.
PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT BOARD PRESIDENT RETIRES AFTER 10 YEARS
The president of the Pikes Peak Library District Board of Trustees attended her last board meeting this month after 10 years of service to the library.
Kathleen Owings will retire from the board as of Monday. Owings first joined the board on Jan. 1, 2009, and was board president from 2012-2014 and in 2018. Her fellow board members, library employees and library leaders alike reminisced fondly on Owings’ contributions to the Library District and the community during her final board meeting on Dec. 11.
The new president of the PPLD Board of Trustees, Wayne Vanderschuere, will take over the role Tuesday. Terms on the board are five years, and board leadership changes annually.