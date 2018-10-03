WILLIAM BARKER RECEIVES AIR FORCE SPACE AND MISSILE PIONEERS AWARD
Longtime Colorado Springs resident William “Bill” Barker was presented the 2018 Air Force Space and Missile Pioneers Award at Peterson Air Force Base in late August.
The Air Force-level award honors individuals for their lasting and significant contributions to Air Force Space and Missile programs, and includes induction into the Air Force Space and Missile Hall of Fame.
Barker’s career spanned more than 50 years, beginning with a military tour as an officer and satellite Orbital Analyst in the NORAD Cheyenne Mountain Complex. There he began contributions to improve the accuracy of the U.S. Space Catalog, a continually updated database of some 20,000 currently active satellites and trackable space debris.
Barker is best known for his expertise in the field of astrodynamics. During his career he developed software for satellite orbit determination, satellite collision avoidance and for predicting satellite atmospheric re-entries. His career highlights include advising the Air Force on NASA’s Skylab re-entry in 1979.
In 1997, he was instrumental in developing a collision avoidance system to support the launch of NASA’s Cassini spacecraft to the planet Saturn. Later in that decade, he oversaw development and deployment of the Astrodynamics Support Workstation and High Accuracy Catalog to support satellite collision assessments at the Air Force Joint Space Operations Center at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
In 2007, because of his work with the Air Force in the field of astrodynamics, he was inducted into the Virginia Polytechnic Institute Academy of Engineering Excellence. At the time of his induction, only 61 alumni of Tech’s more than 45,000 living graduates had been selected for this honor.
In 2017, Barker retired from Omitron, Inc., a defense contractor in Colorado Springs. He was employed there for 17 years with the title and duties of Chief Scientist for Astrodynamics.
Barker and his wife Nancy are now residents of Oro Valley, Ariz., where, in addition to his part-time work as a consultant, they enjoy golf, travel and year-round sunshine. The Barkers’ daughter, Crista Muchmore, and her husband, Mark, along with their grandchildren Hayden and Cooper, reside in Colorado Springs.
BONFILS BLOOD
CENTER IS NOW VITALANT; NEW NAME, UNIFIED BRAND FOR 127 NATIONWIDE
DONATION CENTERS
Blood Systems announced last month that its 10 blood center brands, including Bonfils Blood Center, will unite as one cohesive brand under the new name Vitalant. Colorado Springs has one Bonfils Blood Center location at 3670 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 110.
Vitalant’s 127 nationwide donation centers and 30,000 mobile blood drives welcome more than 780,000 donors who supply 1.8 million donations per year.
“Our organization has grown to encompass blood donation centers and specialty services from coast to coast. As transfusion medicine leaders, we embrace this opportunity to combine our innovative capabilities,” said Vitalant President and CEO Dave Green. “We invite the public to join us in generating more vital donations to transform even more lives in communities across the United States.”
Unifying the combined capabilities and national presence of the organization’s many brands, Vitalant brings together the benefits of a cohesive centralized support structure and enhanced research opportunities to advance transfusion care and reach people most in need. It also reflects a commitment to donors to ensure a consistent and seamless experience across all centers and blood drives.
The 10 donation center brands that come together collectively under the name Vitalant are: Blood Centers of the Pacific, BloodSource, Bonfils Blood Center, Central Blood Bank, Community Blood Services, Inland Northwest Blood Center, Lifeblood, LifeShare, LifeSource and United Blood Services, in addition to the umbrella organization Blood Systems including its research institute and specialty laboratory.
“Bonfils Blood Center’s partnership with the Colorado community runs 75 years strong,” said Anne Burtchaell, president of Vitalant operations across Colorado, Wyoming and Rapid City, S.D. “We are excited to carry on that legacy inspiring a new era of volunteerism to support the hospitals we serve and their patients.”
“Vitalant’s purpose is to help people realize their life-transforming potential,” said Chairman of the Board of Trustees Dr. Ron Waeckerlin. “A name change does not change our commitment to the communities we serve in Colorado or the people who count on us. In fact, our national presence allows us to effectively tap into our network to ensure donations reach the people who need it most.”