AIR FORCE SELECTS NEW COMMANDANT OF CADETS FOR AIR FORCE ACADEMY
The Air Force announced last week that Brig. Gen. Michele Edmondson will be the Air Force Academy’s next commandant of cadets.
Edmondson is expected to arrive at the Academy next summer and, following a change of command ceremony, will take command of the Cadet Wing from Brig. Gen. Kristin Goodwin.
“This is terrific news,” said Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria. “We wish General Edmondson and her family the best as she prepares to take charge of our No. 1 resource: our cadets.”
As commandant, Edmondson will command the 4,000-member Cadet Wing and more than 200 Air Force and civilian personnel. Her responsibilities will include character and leadership development, military training, supervising cadet life activities, and providing facility and logistical support to all cadets.
Edmondson has a background in space operations and acquisitions, and will come to the Academy from the White House, where she directs the Space Policy, National Security Council. Before this, she commanded the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base, Miss., where she led and provided technical training for 12,000 Airmen and civilians, Reservists and other Defense Department agencies, to create combat capabilities.
She holds masters’ degrees in strategic studies, national security affairs and organizational management, and a bachelor’s in aerospace engineering. Edmondson was promoted to brigadier general in August.
Goodwin is scheduled to be the director of Current Operations for the Air Force deputy chief of staff at the Pentagon after leaving the Academy.
USAFA ANNOUNCES NATHAN PINE AS ACADEMY’S NEW ATHLETIC DIRECTOR
U.S. Air Force Academy Superintendent Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria announced Dec. 13 that Nathan Pine has been selected as the Academy’s new director of athletics.
“I would like to thank Lt. Gen. Silveria and the search committee for their confidence in me,” said Pine. “The Air Force Academy is a special place, and I am excited for the opportunity to lead athletics at this elite institution. This is a tremendous time to build upon the foundation that is already in place within the athletics department. The U.S. Air Force Academy brings in some of our nation’s best and brightest student athletes, and the shared responsibility to develop them into leaders for this nation is the cornerstone to everything I want to achieve here.”
Pine has an outstanding record as the Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at the College of the Holy Cross since 2013. There, he was responsible for an annual athletic department budget of $32 million, more than 100 full-time employees and more than 700 student athletes competing across 27 Division I sports.
“I said from the beginning we needed to do this deliberately, the right way, in order to find the best person for such a dynamic and impactful role. I am so excited to have Nate here on the team,” said Silveria. “I want to thank Col. Jennifer Block for her leadership of academy athletics since April. I am pleased she will remain in the athletic department to help during the transition. ... We are very excited to solidify this selection and start working towards goals that carry our Academy to the next level in Division I athletics and leadership development.”