THE ALLSTATE FOUNDATION AWARDS $15,000 GRANT TO FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Allstate Foundation has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Colorado Springs Fire Department for wildfire mitigation.
Grant funding will be used to reduce wildfire risk by providing residential cost shares for wildfire mitigation work around 30 homes located in the Mountain Shadows, Peregrine, and Reed Ranch neighborhoods within Colorado Springs’ Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). Wildfire mitigation work consists of removal of dead fuels, thinning of existing fuels, and removal of volatile fuels within 30 feet of the home while selecting for fire-resistant plant species.