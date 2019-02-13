RAMPART HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATE TO RECEIVE SPIRIT OF THE SPRINGS AWARD AFTER BECOMING 2019 RHODES SCHOLAR
Mayor John Suthers presented a Spirit of the Springs Award to Serene Singh, a senior at the University of Colorado at Boulder, who is among 32 Americans recently awarded the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship. Singh is a native of Colorado Springs and graduate of Rampart High School. She is the first female student from CU Boulder and one of a handful of Sikh-Americans to claim the scholarship.
“We are proud to recognize Colorado Springs native Serene Singh as an incredible young leader who is destined to make a positive impact with her intelligence, passion and desire to help others,” said Mayor John Suthers.
Singh is majoring in political science and journalism. She will study at Oxford University in England starting next fall, where she plans to pursue double masters’ degrees in criminology and criminal justice and evidence-based social intervention and policy evaluation.
“The CU Boulder community is proud of all Serene has accomplished, and we look forward to watching her progress in her future endeavors,” said CU Boulder Chancellor Philip P. DiStefano. “She is a remarkable young woman and a wonderful ambassador of inspiration for Colorado Springs and all Colorado students.”