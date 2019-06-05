PPLD’S SUMMER ADVENTURE
Pikes Peak Library District’s summer reading program runs through July 31. Age-appropriate activities are planned at each library location for kids and teens.
This summer’s theme is A Universe of Stories. As such, a lot of the programs available throughout the summer will be space-themed. PPLD is partnering with the Air Force Academy and the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society to offer fun and educational programs. They’ll also play host to the Cheyenne Mountain ZOOmobile, a drum safari, various critter-related programs, and space-themed crafting classes throughout the district.
Library 21c is at 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, Rockrimmon Library at 832 Village Center Drive, and East Library at 5550 N. Union Blvd. For more information, visit ppld.org/summer-adventure.